Who Will Blink First? An Open-Blinds Showdown Between A Woman & Her Neighbor Who Walks Around His Home Naked

Let's head out to an apartment complex in Los Angeles for a classic open blinds showdown between a woman who would like her neighbor to close his blinds while he walks around his home naked while seemingly being unwilling to close her own.

Neither of them wants to back down. The man is alleged to not only walk around without any clothes on inside the comfort of his own apartment, but he's also been seen "handling himself in the buff," reports KTLA.

The local news outlet spoke to the woman, a mother and grandmother by the name of Michelle McClintock, about her naked neighbor. All she would like to do is keep the blinds in the apartment she shares with her son open. That's not possible.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The constant live nude show on the other side of the blinds she's repeatedly forced to shut, won't allow it. McClintock said to KTLA that "It's traumatic."

She's tried everything. She's taken video of her neighbor. She called the police, but was placed on hold for so long that she gave up. She's even contacted her apartment’s managers and his apartment’s managers with no luck.

Could the blinds be opened without looking out of the window? It's a thought. I don’t know if it's one that will be entertained in the middle of a tense open-blinds showdown or not, but perhaps one day it could be attempted.

Police and Property Managers Haven’t Helped and That Means No Visits From the Grandchildren

McClintock didn’t hesitate at all when asked if the man touched himself. She replied, "Oh yes, he’s definitely touched himself. I’ve seen him touch himself several times and he lays in the bed and you can kind of see what he’s doing."

If only there was a way to avoid seeing that. Her son Michael has also been a witness to the unwanted show by the naked neighbor.

"Sometimes, I’ll be coming back from school and I’m seeing him naked or I’m cooking or I’m eating in the living room or watching TV and I look and I just see him naked. It’s just really disgusting and I hate it," he said.

McClintock says she picked the apartment for all the Southern California sunshine that comes through the windows. That's currently being blocked out by the moon in the apartment across the breezeway from hers.

A large note stuck in her window, asking her neighbor to close his blinds when he takes his clothes off after a long day to unwind, didn’t work either.

She said, "He doesn’t seem to care. The response I got back was him telling me to close my blinds. I don’t know what to do."

Unfortunately, there's no end in sight to this open-blinds showdown. The blinds stay open and that means this grandmother's young granddaughters can't visit.