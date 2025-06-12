Fraud Eva Longoria Cries About ICE Deportations From What Looks Like Her Mansion In Spain

Those are some incredible crocodile tears from Eva Longoria over the ICE raids.

Stop and think about the audacity it takes for this fraud to run from the United States because Donald Trump was elected president only to turn around and want to look like the champion of illegal aliens while holed up in what appears to be her mansion in Spain.

Takes big balls, Eva.

For those who haven't been keeping up with the whereabouts of the Desperate Housewives alum who was a huge Harris-Walz supporter, she ran from Los Angeles. "I’m privileged," Longoria admitted in 2024. "I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."

Now, the mega-rich Longoria and her husband, who is also filthy rich, enjoy life in Spain where Eva this week produced her own Selena Gomez moment. Watch this:

"They just want to come here, work and provide for their families," Eva assures us from Spain. "I hope people have more compassion. We have industries dependent on immigrant labor. These are people who feed us and take care of us and take care of our families."

Sure sounds like someone who doesn't want to lose cheap housekeeping labor to me. Maybe I'm misreading her statement, but it sure sounds like she wants illegals to stay in the fields and pick tomatoes for the taco bars.

Who will clean up our hotels when the illegals are shipped out? That's clearly what keeps Eva up at night.

Eva Longoria LOVED the ‘Deporter-in-Chief’ when he was in office

Did you know that Eva Longoria never stopped being a huge Barack Obama fan even after the "Kids in cages" headlines during his presidency. Instead, at the end of his presidency, she helped advise Obama on how to reenter society after he left the White House.

That would be the same Obama who operated what the New York Times dubbed "Mr. Obama's Dubious Detention Centers," which were "privately run, unlicensed lockups" that held children and mothers who came to the U.S. illegally from Central America.

That was 2016.

This Hollywood elitist never cried crocodile tears when Obama's henchmen created "family prisons," as the Times put it.

Instead, blowhard Longoria fawned over Barry.

"President Obama ramps up family separations," the National Immigration Law Center wrote in a press release in May 2016.

"These military-style raids against mothers and children fleeing violence are reprehensible. We are outraged that the Obama administration has once again decided to engage in a PR stunt that serves only to create fear and paralyze everyday life and civic participation in immigrant communities, in our schools, and in workplaces.

"The federal government’s failure to address the violent conditions that are causing women and children to flee in the first place mean that these raids are a complete and utter policy failure," the organization stated.

Did Eva Longoria flee to Spain to escape Obama's wrath?

Nope.

She shared a hug with him at Christmas.

Be a bigger fraud, Eva.

Too late. It's impossible.