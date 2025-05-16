Country Stars Team Up For Epic Performance, Footage Is Emotional: WATCH
Country stars Ernest and Ella Langley have the internet talking after a recent duet.
Langley is one of the biggest acts in country music, and she recently won four awards at the ACM Awards. She's on a tear.
Ernest might not have the same broad appeal and name recognition, but he's still a rising star with plenty of great songs.
Now, the two combined forces.
Ella Langley and Ernest perform viral duet.
The pair have the internet buzzing after teaming up for a viral performance of Ernest's hit song "Would If I Could."
The video is a must-watch for country music fans. Hit play on the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
It didn't take long for the internet to start popping off with reactions in the comments section:
- HELL OF A SONG, LISTEN AT HER VOICE, ITS AMAZING
- Ella makes everything better in life
- Beautiful duet ❤️
- i want to be there!! 🙌
- Love her so much!
- Ella and Morgan need to collab🤩their voices go better together than "Losers".
- An Ella & Morgan collab would be insane 😍😍😍
Death. Taxes. Ella Langley putting on a show in the country music world. Those are three things you can count on in life.
I hate to brag. It's not who I am, but I definitely was on the Langley hype train long before most people were. It's nice to win one and be proven correct.