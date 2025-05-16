Country Stars Team Up For Epic Performance, Footage Is Emotional: WATCH

Country stars Ernest and Ella Langley have the internet talking after a recent duet.

Langley is one of the biggest acts in country music, and she recently won four awards at the ACM Awards. She's on a tear.

Ernest might not have the same broad appeal and name recognition, but he's still a rising star with plenty of great songs.

Now, the two combined forces.

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: Ella Langley performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

Ella Langley is one of the biggest names in country music. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

Ella Langley and Ernest perform viral duet. 

The pair have the internet buzzing after teaming up for a viral performance of Ernest's hit song "Would If I Could."

The video is a must-watch for country music fans. Hit play on the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long for the internet to start popping off with reactions in the comments section:

  • HELL OF A SONG, LISTEN AT HER VOICE, ITS AMAZING
  • Ella makes everything better in life
  • Beautiful duet ❤️
  • i want to be there!! 🙌
  • Love her so much!
  • Ella and Morgan need to collab🤩their voices go better together than "Losers".
  • An Ella & Morgan collab would be insane 😍😍😍

Death. Taxes. Ella Langley putting on a show in the country music world. Those are three things you can count on in life.

I hate to brag. It's not who I am, but I definitely was on the Langley hype train long before most people were. It's nice to win one and be proven correct.

Ella Langley is going viral after performing "Would If I Could" with Ernest. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.