Country Stars Team Up For Epic Performance, Footage Is Emotional: WATCH

Country stars Ernest and Ella Langley have the internet talking after a recent duet.

Langley is one of the biggest acts in country music, and she recently won four awards at the ACM Awards. She's on a tear.

Ernest might not have the same broad appeal and name recognition, but he's still a rising star with plenty of great songs.

Now, the two combined forces.

Ella Langley and Ernest perform viral duet.

The pair have the internet buzzing after teaming up for a viral performance of Ernest's hit song "Would If I Could."

The video is a must-watch for country music fans. Hit play on the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long for the internet to start popping off with reactions in the comments section:

HELL OF A SONG, LISTEN AT HER VOICE, ITS AMAZING

Ella makes everything better in life

Beautiful duet ❤️

i want to be there!! 🙌

Love her so much!

Ella and Morgan need to collab🤩their voices go better together than "Losers".

An Ella & Morgan collab would be insane 😍😍😍

Death. Taxes. Ella Langley putting on a show in the country music world. Those are three things you can count on in life.

I hate to brag. It's not who I am, but I definitely was on the Langley hype train long before most people were. It's nice to win one and be proven correct.