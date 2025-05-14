Infamous Murderers Catch Huge Break After Decades In Prison, Might Go Free: DETAILS

The Menendez Brothers are immediately eligible for parole after being resentenced.

Erik and Lyle Menendez had both been serving sentences of life without parole after shooting their parents José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez in 1989.

The brutal and gruesome shotgun murders shocked the country and the trials that followed captured the attention of the public.

The brothers claimed they did it after years of sexual abuse. The prosecution maintained the crime was motivated by greed. Ultimately, the brothers were convicted in 1996 of the murders, and there's been a growing movement to free them.

Now, it looks like it could happen in the near future.

Menendez brothers resentenced.

Judge Michael Jesic resentenced the brothers to 50 years to life in prison Monday, and that makes both brothers immediately eligible for parole.

"I’m not suggesting they should be released [on parole]. That’s not for me to decide," Jesic told the court after handing down his ruling, according to Fox News.

The California parole board will now make a decision on releasing the brothers. Governor Gavin Newsom could also commute their sentences without the parole board, but for the time being, it appears he has little interest in intervening before the process plays out.

Whether the Menendez brothers are telling the truth about being abused remains unknown. The only people who know the answer to that question are the brothers and their parents.

Obviously, their parents are dead, and that means only one side gets to tell their story. However, it really doesn't matter at this point.

The court made its resentencing decision, and the fate of the brothers now sits with the parole board in California.

The Associated Press reports the brothers will appear before the parole board on June 13th. Check back to OutKick for any updates on the Menendez brothers as we have them, and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.