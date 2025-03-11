Movement To Free Famous Murderers Hits Major Roadblock: DETAILS

Erik and Lyle Menendez's bid for freedom appears to be nosediving.

The two brothers are currently serving sentences of life without parole after they were convicted of murdering their parents. The pair used shotguns to murder José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez back in 1989 in their swanky Beverly Hills mansion.

The two brothers have long maintained they were sexually abused by their father. The prosecution argued that wasn't true and the crime was motivated by greed.

There's been a significant movement over the years to free the Menendez brothers, and the movement has never been more popular than it is right now. However, it appears like there are serious doubts about whether they will actually get out.

Movement to free the Menendez brothers in doubt.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon moved for the brothers to be re-sentenced in 2024, but he's out of the job. Nathan Hochman is now in the role and calling the shots.

He held a Monday press conference about potential re-sentencing for Erik and Lyle, and made it clear he thinks the two are liars without a path out of prison as long as they stick to their stories.

"As we have laid out in detail, the self-defense defense was a fabrication. They need to admit to that. They need to admit that they suborn or attempted to suborn all the perjury, and at that point, we might be in a position if they do it sincerely and unequivocally to be in a position to go back to the court and recommend re-sentencing," Hochman told the media.

Translation: He's not supporting any re-sentencing unless Erik and Lyles admit to making up their defense to justify killing their parents.

The issue with that is the brothers have maintained their version of events, and they haven't deviated from it in the decades they've been behind bars.

You can watch the entire press conference below, and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The segment below is probably the most crucial part. Hochman didn't mince words laying into the brothers for allegedly fabricating their stories to justify the murders.

There is also another realistic path for the brothers to get out of prison. That would be to get California Governor Gavin Newsom to grant them clemency, which Newsom has indicated is being looked into.

However, the Los Angeles County DA also noted Newsom could act on that at any point in time, and has chosen, so far, not to do so.

It's unclear whether that could change in the coming months, but as of right now, Newsom has not intervened to free the brothers.

Interest in the case has always been high, but it hit a fever pitch after Netflix released a limited series by Ryan Murphy followed by a documentary.

The two productions introduced many young people to the case for the first time. Both are definitely worth checking out if you're interested in true crime stories.

