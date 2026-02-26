Army Pilot's Medal Of Honor Citation Is Craziest Thing You'll Read This Year, Shows True Courage

Eric Slover earned the Medal of Honor for his actions on the mission to capture Nicolás Maduro.

Army hero Eric Slover's Medal of Honor citation needs to be seen to be believed.

Slover was awarded the Medal of Honor Tuesday night at the State of the Union in an incredibly emotional and patriotic moment.

The public was told that Slover was seriously wounded by enemy fire on the mission to capture former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

It turns out the full story is even crazier than what President Donald Trump shared Tuesday night during his speech.

Eric Slover's Medal of Honor citation is absolutely insane.

Slover's full Medal of Honor citation is officially out, and it will have you ready to run through a brick wall after reading it.

The full citation states the following:

"Chief Warrant Officer Five Eric A. Slover distinguished himself by conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity, above and beyond the call of duty, on January 3, 2026, during a mission in Venezuela, in support of Operation Absolute Resolve. Chief Warrant Officer Five Slover piloted his MH-47 as the lead aircraft of the operation, tasked with executing a highly complex infiltration through hostile Integrated Air Defense Systems to safely deliver military forces. During ingress, Chief Warrant Officer Five Slover skillfully led the helicopter force through a dense jungle valley in a mountainous region, navigating marginal weather conditions, numerous topographical hazards, and near insurmountable surface to air threats. Upon touching down at the designated landing zone, Chief Warrant Officer Five Slover’s aircraft was immediately engaged by multiple machine gun positions at close range. The hostile fire resulted in 15 armor-piercing rounds entering his cockpit, with four rounds striking his leg. Despite the intense and effective enemy fire, and at great personal risk, Chief Warrant Officer Five Slover maintained his situational awareness and aircraft’s position in the line of fire to ensure the safe infiltration of the military forces. After the force disembarked, and despite suffering significant life-threatening injuries, Chief Warrant Officer Five Slover identified hostile heavy machine gun positions that were engaging his aircraft and targeting the ground forces. He maneuvered his aircraft to enable his door gunner to deliver effective fire, successfully neutralizing the threats. Chief Warrant Officer Five Slover’s heroic actions undoubtedly saved countless American lives and ensured the complete and overwhelming success of the mission. His gallantry under fire and extraordinary valor are in keeping with the highest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon himself and the United States Army."

Like I said, you better be ready to run through a brick wall after reading that. He got shot *FOUR TIMES BY ARMOR PIERCING ROUNDS* and then got his helicopter back in the air to engage targets.

I seriously can't even comprehend how a guy gets shot four times by armor piercing rounds, and manages to not just land the helicopter to save the assault team, but then get it back in the air to keep crushing bad guys.

In case you didn't already know, the men of the 160th SOAR are a different breed. The best helicopters on the planet, and there's no close second.

When it comes time to do no-fail missions and get Tier 1 operators on the ground, that's who is called. Slover is just one example of the kind of men that are in that unit, and as Americans, we should all be incredibly thankful they're on our side.

Congratulations to Eric Slover for earning the Medal of Honor and reminding the world our military is second to none. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

