'Harry Potter' Legend In Legal Trouble For Dumbest Reason Imaginable

"Harry Potter" star Emma Watson is in a shade of legal trouble stemming from a speeding incident nearly a year ago.

Watson is easily one of the most-recognizable faces from the "Potter" film series after starring as Hermione Granger in all eight movies.

I'll admit it, I had a monster crush on her as a little kid. I have a feeling there are a lot of fans of the series who felt the same way back in the day.

Turns out Watson has a little bit of a trouble-making attitude like her old character did down the stretch in the books and films.

Emma Watson banned from driving for several months.

The BBC reported on Wednesday that Watson has been banned from driving for six months after a speeding stop on July 31, 2024 in Oxford. Watson was in an Audi at the time of the stop.

Her infraction? Driving 38 mph in a 30 mph zone. Yes, a total of eight mph over the speed limit. Watson previously had nine points on her license prior to the speeding ticket, according to the report.

The legendary "Potter" star will also pay a fine of £1,044. Something tells me that she won't struggle to find the money for the fine after several massive paydays from her performances in the popular films.

First off, being stopped for driving eight miles over the speed limit is a joke. I guess the police in the U.K. have nothing better to do. They certainly should, seeing how things are going to hell there.

Second, I might be a law and order guy, but this is Emma Watson and "Harry Potter" we're talking about. Could she really not be cut loose without a warning?

I don't like to bend the rules, but if we're going to do it, let's do it for someone who brought joy to so many people around the globe.

The good news for Watson is something tells me she'll find the cash to hire a driver as she continues her studies at Oxford. In all seriousness, she's living the dream. Made multi-generational wealth in her mid-20s, kind of disappeared and is now just doing whatever she wants. What a life to be living. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.