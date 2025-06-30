Emily Ratajkowski Promotes Socialism With Spicy Photo, Immediately Gets Destroyed

Ratajkowski can thank capitalism for being rich.

Emily Ratajkowski is getting cooked after deciding to promote socialism.

There's a new wave of idiotic economic thoughts sweeping across New York City - Ratajkowski's home - following moron Zohran Mamdani winning the Democrat primary for the city's mayoral race.

Good luck to everyone in NYC. You're going to need it if that clown wins the general election…..but Ratajkowski seems more than ready to embrace his policies and socialism.

Emily Ratajkowski lit up for promoting socialism.

Ratajkowski decided to hop on Instagram a few days ago with a saucy photo from bed with her cat (that tracks perfectly), and her caption is making waves.

"(democratic) socialist summer," the famous model posted.

Gross.

Fortunately, the internet did its thing and lit her up ruthlessly in the comments:

You got where you are because of capitalism, but you want socialism to take everybody else’s money away?

Imagine being wealthy from capitalistic means and then advocating for socialism. Make it make sense

Ask Venezuela how it’s working for them.

Stop glamorizing socialism. You built your wealth in a capitalist society.

When you mix zero knowledge with 100% confidence...

If you’re such a socialist why don’t you redistribute your wealth?

Socialism very nice, show me an example where that ends well.

While raking in millions and modeling for Gucci. Fascinating.

Sounds like u need some trips to socialist countries…..

Emily is only what she is because of capitalism. yall never experienced actual socialism so stop glamorising it and study history.

Let’s redistribute your wealth, that of yours friends, family and the people you hang around with first.

Just for further context, the post below - which seems like a Gucci ad - is Ratajkowski's currently pinned post.

There is something incredible about wealthy people advocating for socialism. It's a bad "SNL" skit playing out in real life.

Emily Ratajkowski got her money from modeling and acting. Those industries, last time I checked, are promoted by capitalism and selling a product to the world.

She's very literally advocating against the system that has provided her with more money than she will likely be able to spend.

The level of detachment from reality is stunning and also hilarious.

I love capitalism, and I won't apologize for it. The fact you're reading this tells me you feel the same way. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.