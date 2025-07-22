Elon Musk's New Tesla Diner Looks Awesome And Is Sure To Anger The Libs

Get ready to supercharge your Tesla and your appetite. Elon Musk unveiled the first ever Tesla Diner & Supercharger in Hollywood, and it's sure to tick off his haters.

Seriously, once you learn more about the Tesla Diner, you just know it's going to infuriate Elon's enemies because they won't be able to come to grips with themselves as to how they can possibly like something that Musk created, which seems to be the overwhelming opinion of diners already.

"Step into a world of pure imagination," the official Tesla X account tweeted on Monday. The futuristic diner is officially open to all, especially Tesla owners, who will be able to charge their vehicles in one of 80 different stations surrounding the food spot.

ELON HINTS AT MORE POSSIBLE LOCATIONS

Across social media, Tesla drivers raved about the fact that when you pull into the diner, their vehicle automatically pulls up its menu. Drivers can choose to eat in their cars or inside the diner. There are also two giant 66-foot screens, with one showing movies that will sync to the sound systems in Tesla vehicles.

Oh yeah, Musk haters are going to be big time mad about missing out on this. (Side note: Remember when liberals loved Teslas and EV cars before they started keying them and vandalizing them?)

One of the best parts of the Tesla Diner is the fact that it's open 24 hours, seven days a week. That means whether you need a breakfast spot or a late-night munchies pick me up, the classic American staples will be available. As someone that hails from New Jersey, which, as we all know, has the absolute best diners in the country, I'm extremely jealous that Tesla Diner was gifted to crooked California, but I'll allow it in hopes that they expand eastward.

HOW'S THE FOOD?

As mentioned, the tesla Diner will offer some good ol' fashioned American food. I've included the full menu below in a tweet, but here are some standouts I noticed:

- Tesla Burger: $13.5 • 1/3 lb. prime Brandt Beef with New School American cheese, lettuce, caramelized onions, pickles and Electric Sauce on a Martin's Potato Roll • Add bacon: $3 • Add Wagyu beef chili: $3 • Add organic free-range fried egg: $2 • Sub veggie patty

Hot Dog: $13 • All-beef Snap-o-Razzo hot dog with mustard and onion pickle relish on a Martin's Potato Roll. Served with fried potatoes • Add New School cheese sauce: $1 • Add Wagyu beef chili: $3

Fried Chicken & Waffles: $15 • Classic or spicy pickle-brined organic free-range chicken between two buttermilk waffles with maple black pepper mayo • Add New School cheese sauce: $1 • Add bacon: $2 • Add organic free-range fried egg: $3 • Sub Martin's Potato Roll

ALL-DAY BREAKFAST Egg Sandwich: $12 • Two organic free-range scrambled eggs on a Martin's Potato Roll with Epic Bacon, New School American cheese, baby arugula and Electric Sauce • Add avocado: $1.50 • Substitute waffle

DRINKS:

Creamsicle: $7 • Orange soda, cream soda, vanilla foam, fresh orange and orange popping boba

Shirley Temple: $7 • Lemon-lime soda, grenadine, fresh lime and maraschino cherries

Not too shabby, Elon! Something tells me I'll be crushing that all-day breakfast the next time I get out to Los Angeles. And a Creamsicle drink? Move over Stewart's, Elon is here.

For the most part, the new Tesla dining experience has received positive reviews across social media. Although some complain about the price of some of the food options, you have to realize that this is Los Angeles, everyone - blame Governor Newsom, not Elon! In a statement, Tesla said that "The overwhelming majority of the ingredients sourced for the Tesla Diner are rooted in responsibly sourced, sustainable local products available within a full charge of a Tesla."

As one person tweeted, "Imagine if we have 4-5 of these in the longest routes, like Seattle to San Diego… people will be able to plan snacks / breakfasts / lunch / dinner… and serve both purposes to dine and [charge their cars]."

It appears that's exactly what Musk is thinking himself.

"If our retro-futuristic diner turns out well, which I think it will, Tesla will establish these in major cities around the world, as well as at Supercharger sites on long-distance routes," the Tesla CEO tweeted.

WOULD YOU CHECK OUT THE NEW TESLA DINER? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow