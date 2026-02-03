Country Star Puts Internet On Notice With Spicy Instagram Video, Has Fans Going Wild: WATCH

Ella Langley's generational run appears to be getting gasoline poured on it.

Langley has become the leading woman in the country music industry, and the gap between her and everyone else grows larger by the day.

Her blend of traditional vibes with her southern roots mixed with a bit of an outlaw persona has turned into a dynamite combination.

Now, she's getting ready to take things to a new level in 2026.

Ella Langley fires up Instagram with new video.

Langley recently announced her new album "Dandelion." It will hit streaming services and stores on April 10th. Go ahead and bookmark this article for when that day rolls around because it's going to put up monster numbers.

She also released the title song from the album last Friday, and immediately generated a lot of buzz with her fans.

The superstar singer isn't slowing down.

She hopped on Instagram to give fans a peak at filming the music video, and her outfit certainly didn't go unnoticed among her fans.

You can check out the viral video below.

For those of you who didn't catch when Langley dropped the full music video, you can see it below.

I've said it before and I'll say it again. Ella Langley is cooking, and I don't just mean her music. She's built a powerhouse following on social media by crushing the game.

Talk about an artist with all the tools. Rarefied air for sure.

We're in for a *HEAVY* content run leading up to Langley releasing her new album. That's a guarantee you can take to the bank, and we'll be here to follow along at OutKick. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.