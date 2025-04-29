Country Star Goes Viral With Saucy Video: WATCH

Ella Langley managed to captivate the internet with just a few words.

The popular country music singer has turned into a hit with the OutKick audience and with country fans, in general.

She has a lethal blend of singing talent and social media skills. The "you look like you love me" knows the game she's playing, and she's playing it like Michael Jordan in his prime.

It's a generational run for the 25-year-old from Alabama.

Ella Langley goes viral on TikTok.

Langley is no stranger to going viral online, and she did it again with just a few words about rocking jeans.

"By God, a good pair of Wranglers never hurt nobody," she told her fans during a performance in a TikTok video posted Sunday.

Fact check: True.

You can watch the viral video below.

As a working-class guy who has had to scrape and claw for everything in life, there are only two brands of jeans I wear.

Levi's and Wranglers.

Why spend more money when those two brands do more than enough to get the job done at an affordable price? Spending big money on blue jeans will always be something that I will never understand. It's jeans. Keep it simple.

Also, and there's no way anyone can disagree with this, there's something simply awesome about country girls who rock jeans.

That seems to be something Langley understands, judging from the video below.

I have no doubt Langley will continue to pump out viral content, and we'll be following along here at OutKick.