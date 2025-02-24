Country Music Star Goes Viral With Spicy Instagram Photo

Ella Langley grabbed the internet's attention with a new Instagram post.

The "Nicotine" singer has been on an incredible run since 2024. She linked up with Riley Green for a pair of mega-hit songs, has turned into arguably the biggest female name in country music and she's even an impressive shooter. She's almost custom-made for the OutKick audience.

It was obvious to any country fan paying attention that Langley was going to take things to the next level. That's exactly what she's done, and she's clearly not slowing down.

Ella Langley goes viral on Instagram.

Anyone who thought she was going to take her foot off the gas is in for a big dose of disappointment because that's not happening.

She hopped on Instagram Saturday to share a look at a performance in Atlanta, and as she's proven time and time again, the 25-year-old star knows how to move the needle.

Her outfit definitely has the internet on edge! Take a look at her viral post below. It's about as on-brand as it gets.

You can sometimes just tell when someone is destined to rise to the top of the mountain, and that's what country music fans are watching with Langley.

She's outrageously talented when it comes to singing. Her music has a lot of traditional vibes with a bit of edge and outlaw spices added in.

Langley also clearly understands the internet game because she goes viral at an impressive rate. The post above has more than 56,000 likes as of publication!

Those definitely aren't rookie numbers. That's a pro.

Langley had a monster 2024, and it appears she's gearing up to rock out even harder in 2025. As a fan of country music and the content game, I'm here for all of it. Let me know what you think of Langley at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.