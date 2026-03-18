Country Superstar Previews New Song, Has Fans Going Wild With Reactions: WATCH

Ella Langley previewed her new song "Something Simple" during a performance at SXSW.

Ella Langley has country music fans buzzing after teasing a new song.

The "Nicotine" singer, a massive OutKick fan favorite, has turned into the most famous woman in country music over the past 18 months.

Her rise was fairly predictable, and anyone who was paying attention to my observations knew it was coming.

Now, she's taking things to a new level with her album "Dandelion." The album hits streaming sites on April 10.

Ella Langley previews new song.

Langley gave her fans a special treat during a recent performance at SXSW, according to Whiskey Riff. The country music icon played her unreleased song "Something Simple."

You can give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long at all for the comments to pop off with plenty of reactions:

This album seems like it is going to have such a smooth 70s vibe and I dig it.

Dammmmmmn she’s good!💯❤️

Love this❤️

Wow she really doesn't miss. Love this song.

Great song 🎵

This girl is all natural talent love her

She’s bringing country back to country!!! I love her!

OMG 😭🫶🏼

She’s my favorite. Here is real class

Awesome..🥰💯😏

SOMETHING SIMPLE...Such a BEAUTIFUL SMOOTH SONG ELL! Am counting days for April 10th!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Already in love with this song 🥲

You can expect a lot more teases like this leading up to the April 10 release of her new album. We'll certainly be covering it here at OutKick, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.