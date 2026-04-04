Country Music Stars Team Up For Chilling Performance Of Emotional Song: WATCH

Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen are two of the biggest stars in music.

Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen teamed up for an awesome performance.

Wallen and Langley are two major stars in the country music industry, and both are responsible for a lot of hits.

They also have a history of touring together, and will continue to do so. Catching them in concert together is definitely a bucket item list for any country music fan, like myself.

Morgan Wallen and Ella Langley team up for awesome performance.

Wallen performed in Nashville on Thursday night, and he gave fans a very unexpected surprise:

A performance with the "Nicotine" singer.

The two teamed up for an awesome performance of Wallen's hit song "Sand In My Boots." Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That combination hits hard, and it's not hard to understand why. It's bound to be impressive whenever two people of their talent join forces.

Again, there's no question seeing them in concert together is a bucket list item. Might be time to start stashing some cash away and looking at tour dates.

What do you think of the performance? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.