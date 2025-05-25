Country Music Star Reveals Shockingly Simple Dating Standards: WATCH

Country music star Ella Langley has some very simple standards for any potential boyfriend.

Langley has blown up into a mega-star in the country music world, and with that, there have been plenty of rumors and speculation about her personal life.

As of publication, there's been nothing to suggest she has a boyfriend. However, there has been nonstop chatter about her and Riley Green.

Both have denied they're dating, and that certainly seems to be the case. In fact, some fans have suggested things are getting, perhaps, a bit icy between the two.

The video below, and her body language really threw gasoline on the fire.

Ella Langley goes viral with dating standards.

While nobody knows for sure what's going on behind the scenes with Langley, we do now know her dating standards are shockingly simple.

Be a man.

A video of Langley explaining her standards is gaining traction online thanks to Whiskey Riff, and her comments are very straightforward.

"What do I look for in a man? Oh well… The list gets longer and longer as the days…day goes by. But honestly, just somebody who’s nice and a man. Not a little boy. A man. What is Ella looking for in a man? A man. An actual man. That’d be cool," Langley explained in the viral video.

You can watch her comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Interesting. Very interesting. These comments are absolutely going to be analyzed like it's the Zapruder Film. That "not a little boy" remark….is definitely going to gin up interest given all the nonstop chatter.

Don't take my word for it.

The comments section is already popping off:

She’s scorned you can tell by the way she says "AN ACTUAL MAN" 😭 just means a true man is on his way ❤️

She’s obviously hurt

"That'd be cool"💀🤣

Preach, Ella🙏

"That’d be cool" 😅💕

That would be cool

You can sense the sarcasm and attitude oozing through the screen as she rattled off that very simplistic list.

I'm far from a relationship expert (just go and ask my fiancée), but it's not hard to tell when someone has a bone to pick. It certainly doesn't seem like these comments just appeared out of nowhere.

I have no doubt there's a motivating factor.

The good news for Langley is that she's famous, and I'm also sure she has plenty of money. That should make finding a boyfriend a lot easier. Just make sure you're a man, and "not a little boy." I can't wait to watch the internet really break this one down. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.