Country Stars Team Up For Powerful Performance, Video Is Chilling: WATCH

Ella Langley and Hardy combined forces for an awesome performance.

Langley and Hardy are two of the most popular talents in the country music world. Both are incredibly talented, have huge followings and are responsible for many big hits.

It's always great to see big acts team up, and that's exactly what happened this week.

Ella Langley and Hardy team up for "Wait in the Truck" performance.

Hardy made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday. Performing at the historic country music site is viewed as a rite of passage in the industry. It's a sign someone has officially made it big.

The "Give Heaven Some Hell" singer wasn't alone for his Opry debut.

He was joined by Ella Langley for a performance of "Wait in the Truck," and they both crushed it.

"Wait in the Truck" is arguably Hardy's biggest hit, and it features Lainey Wilson on the original track. With Wilson unavailable, Langley stepped in and killed it in the duet.

It's an absolute banger of a song, and seeing one of the biggest women in country music fill Lainey Wilson's shoes is nothing short of outstanding.

Credit to Hardy and Langley for the awesome performance. It's a great reminder of what country music is at its finest.