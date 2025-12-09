Country Star Goes Viral With Chilling Cover Of George Strait Classic, Fans Go Crazy: WATCH

Ella Langley has country music fans going wild after dropping a new video on Instagram.

As OutKick readers know, Langley is the definition of a superstar in the country music world. She's absolutely blown up over the past couple years.

The "Nicotine" singer went from being an unknown talent to being the most famous woman in the genre in a shocking short period of time.

Her rise has been incredibly entertaining to watch, and she, once again, proved she's an incredible talent.

Ella Langley goes viral with awesome cover of George Strait classic.

Langley hopped on Instagram this past weekend to surprise fans with an awesome cover of George Strait's legendary song "Fool Hearted Memory."

The video has more than 165,000 likes as of publication. I think it's safe to say it's a clear hit with her fans. How could it not be? It's bound to be gold when Langley and Strait's worlds collide.

Give it a watch below

It didn't take much time at all for the comments to start popping with reactions and praise:

🔥👏

Playing King George with that voice is such a flex.… thank God I get to say I was alive with both.

❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍🤠🤠🤠🤠🤠

so so goood

you playing george strait is healing

Yesssss

so good

Literally the best female voice in country music currently

🙌bringing back that make you feel the music soul country music @ellalangleymusic ..keep being your

So in love with your voice ❤️‍🔥

She’s preaching be quiet

Her voice is truly classic

There's no question that Langley is outrageously talented, and she proves it every time she takes the stage or hops on social media. I have a feeling there's plenty more coming.