Country Music Star Drops Spicy Video, Has Internet Buzzing: WATCH

Ella Langley has the internet on edge after deciding to go viral over the weekend.

Langley, an OutKick fan favorite, is one of the leading people in the country music industry, and she's exploded into a legit mega-star.

Don't say I didn't tell you it would happen. It was obvious to anyone with eyes and ears that Langley was destined to be a star.

*RELATED: Country Music Star Rocks Tiny Bikini In Spicy Photo*

Ella Langley goes viral with edgy video.

Langley hopped on TikTok over the weekend to spice things up with a little edgy content, and as you'd expect, it immediately blew up and went viral.

Check out the video below. It's just the latest sign that Langley remains on an unstoppable run.

People were quick to drop funny reactions with the comments with one writing, "Do you do weddings… Like as the bride? Asking for myself."

Another wrote that "Ella is this generation's Shania…."

Being compared to Shania Twain is about as big of a compliment a woman in country music could ever get.

Of course, this is hardly the first time Langley has moved the needle online. She's almost as good at it as she is releasing hit after hit.

What do you think of Langley's music and social media game? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.