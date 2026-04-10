Country Music Star Stuns Fans With New Album, People Go Crazy With Reactions: LISTEN

Ella Langley's new album is out, and it's already making waves.

There has been serious hype around Langley's new album "Dandelion" as she continues her unstoppable run in the country music world.

I honestly can't remember someone shoot to the top of the mountain as quickly as she has. Lots of people are jumping on the bandwagon in April 2026. The real ones were here by 2024.

Now, she's proving that she's cementing her spot at the top.

Ella Langley releases new album "Dandelion."

"Dandelion" hit streaming platforms early Friday morning, and as expected, country music fans are buzzing over the 18 new tracks Langley dropped on her second studio album.

One seems to really be generating a serious amount of buzz:

"Bottom Of Your Boots."

You can listen to the song below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The comments section quickly exploded with plenty of reactions:

I'm an old school metalhead, this young lady will be at the top for years to come... let's go ELLA, wishing you all the success in the world....

Awesome album 👌

ONCE IN A GENERATION TALENT

This song has a vintage authentic feel to it

So proud to be your fan, Ella! Praying for blessings on you and your family. I LOVE this album ❤❤🥰🥰

Great song Ella

Ella fellas!

Here cause Theo got me really really excited

Love the whole album 💛 THANK YOU ELLA WE LOVE YOU

Each track is 🔥 ❤️

This album is a Masterpiece ❤

It's worth noting that the album also features her mega-hit "Choosin' Texas." That song is currently the biggest song in country music, and the music video is loaded with stars.

It's 100% worth checking out if you haven't seen it yet.

Langley keeps crushing it, and we'll be here to continue to watch her career grow. Some might call that monitoring the situation. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.