Country Star Stuns Internet With Incredible Performance, Fans Go Wild With Reactions: WATCH

Ella Langley's new track 'Choosin' Texas' is blowing up in the country music world.

Ella Langley has the internet buzzing after dropping an outstanding acoustic performance.

As OutKick readers are aware, Langley has turned into a monster star in the country music world. Her career has been on fire over the past couple years.

Credit where credit is due. I called it long before most observers did. It was obvious she had all the ingredients (broad appeal, elite singing talent and social media skills) to become an icon in the genre, and that's exactly what happened.

Ella Langley Goes Viral With Acoustic Performance

One of Langley's best skills is managing to spin people up on Instagram and TikTok. She's a master at her craft, and that now includes going viral with an acoustic performance of her hit song "Choosin' Texas."

The catchy track has been dominating the country music industry since it was released, and she's making sure it stays front and center.

Give her mega-viral video a watch below, and let me know your thoughts

It didn't take long for the comments section to light up with reactions from her fans and supporters

For those of you who haven't seen the official music video yet for "Choosin' Texas," I suggest that you do because it's pretty good.

It's also been viewed more than 17.4 million times since coming out in mid-October.

I can't wait to see what Langley cooks up in 2026. Something tells me she's in for the biggest year of her career.