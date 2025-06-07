Country Music Star Sets Instagram On Fire With Spicy New Photos

Ella Langley's unstoppable run continues to impress.

The "Nicotine" singer is one of the most popular acts in all of country music, and she's definitely hit her stride over the past year.

She went from being a rising talent to being a full-blown A-list country star in a shockingly short period of time.

Ella Langley goes viral with new Instagram post.

Well, Langley doesn't seem interested in slowing down. She recently just snagged a lengthy Billboard profile and won Billboard's Rising Star Award.

Naturally, she had to take to Instagram to celebrate the impressive accomplishments, and the photos are already going mega-viral.

Langley also spoke with Billboard about her fight to the top of the mountain, and acknowledged it didn't come easy.

"I was the only woman, really, in that scene. I was living with two other artists who were getting gigs over me. I was like, ‘I play just as good as they do. My band’s just as good as theirs. Give me a chance.’ There were times I’d have to send a couple of extra emails, but once they let me in [the venues], they would want me back. It made me work harder. But I grew up with a lot of strong women, so I’ve never looked at myself as anything other than equal," Langley told the outlet when speaking about getting her start.

Now, she's playing by her own rules, and it's clearly working.

"Where’s the damn rulebook that people keep telling me about? I have yet to see it," Langley further told Billboard when explaining her outlook on music.

It should be fun to see what Langley manages to cook up next. I have no doubt she will continue to make waves. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.