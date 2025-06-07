Country Music Star Sets Instagram On Fire With Spicy New Photos

She's on an unstoppable run.

Ella Langley's unstoppable run continues to impress.

The "Nicotine" singer is one of the most popular acts in all of country music, and she's definitely hit her stride over the past year.

She went from being a rising talent to being a full-blown A-list country star in a shockingly short period of time.

Ella Langley has turned into a legit superstar in the country music world. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

Ella Langley goes viral with new Instagram post.

Well, Langley doesn't seem interested in slowing down. She recently just snagged a lengthy Billboard profile and won Billboard's Rising Star Award.

Naturally, she had to take to Instagram to celebrate the impressive accomplishments, and the photos are already going mega-viral.

Langley also spoke with Billboard about her fight to the top of the mountain, and acknowledged it didn't come easy.

"I was the only woman, really, in that scene. I was living with two other artists who were getting gigs over me. I was like, ‘I play just as good as they do. My band’s just as good as theirs. Give me a chance.’ There were times I’d have to send a couple of extra emails, but once they let me in [the venues], they would want me back. It made me work harder. But I grew up with a lot of strong women, so I’ve never looked at myself as anything other than equal," Langley told the outlet when speaking about getting her start.

Now, she's playing by her own rules, and it's clearly working.

"Where’s the damn rulebook that people keep telling me about? I have yet to see it," Langley further told Billboard when explaining her outlook on music.

Ella Langley continues to impress online. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

It should be fun to see what Langley manages to cook up next. I have no doubt she will continue to make waves. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.