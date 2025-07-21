Country Star Spins Up Internet With Edgy Video: WATCH

Ella Langley has the internet's attention after hopping on TikTok.

Langley has turned into a country music superstar over the past year, and it's been a ton of fun to watch her explode in popularity.

She has a catalog of popular songs, but her skills don't stop there. She also has a significant social media presence where she cooks up a variety of different content.

Ella Langley drops viral TikTok video.

Langley was in Arizona for a pair of shows with Morgan Wallen this past Friday and Saturday. She certainly seemed to make the most of her time at Wallen's latest tour location.

The "Nicotine" singer hopped on TikTok rocking a black outfit to celebrate her time on the road. Leave it to Langley to grab the internet's attention with another viral video.

Langley wasn't the only one grabbing the internet's attention during the show. Wallen's walkout guest was David Spade in character as Joe Dirt.

I don't care who you are, that's funny.

Country music is certainly going through a really cool era at the moment, and Langley and Wallen are both playing huge roles in the resurgence and revival.

What do you think of Langley's music and her social media presence? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.