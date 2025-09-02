Massive Elk Caught On Video In Canada, Footage Is Majestic: WATCH

Canada is home to tens of thousands of elk.

A beautiful elk was captured on video in Canada.

There's no question that there are few things better in life than experiencing nature, and the beauty of the animals roaming throughout it.

Hunting season will be here before we know it. The internet will be flooded with photos of monster bucks. While we wait for that to start, we have plenty of beautiful content to enjoy, and that now includes an incredible elk video.

Massive elk filmed in Canada.

Drury Outdoors shared a video Sunday on X of an absolutely massive elk roaming through the wild in Alberta, Canada.

Everything about the video is perfect.

The monster male elk emerges through the morning mist like it's a movie, and the thing's antlers are unbelievable.

Give the footage a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It really doesn't get much better than the footage above. That's a gorgeous animal. It's also a reminder of how cool nature can be at its best.

Look at the size of that beast! That's the king of the woods.

As always, if you want to see some really cool hunting content, check out my dad's lounge wall below. There were plenty of other big ones that didn't make the cut.

Do you have any great hunting content, photos or stories to share? I'd love to hear them at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.