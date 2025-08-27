Monster Buck Caught On Video In The Wild, Footage Is Epic: WATCH

A massive buck was captured on film, and the footage is glorious.

As OutKick readers know, hunting is as American as winning college football games, landing on the moon and dominating world wars.

There's something people will never understand about hunting for their own food until they do it. That's what makes the wokesters so funny. They complain about hunting, but then buy meat in a story. The detachment from reality is real, and it's comical.

As for normal guys like myself and our OutKick readers, we love some great hunting footage, and that leads us to a truly spectacular video.

Incredible buck video goes viral.

Drury Outdoors shared a video Monday on X of a monster buck caught on tape out in the wild, and the animal's rack is nothing short of incredible.

It looks like it was custom-made in a lab for hunters. Its antlers will be among the coolest you see this year. That much I can guarantee you.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Bagging that buck would be the kill of a lifetime for 99.99% of hunters. Hell, even seeing that thing in the wild would be a premier moment for most hunters.

There are a lot of big bucks roaming the woods. There damn sure aren't many that size walking around. That's a king in the forest, and I have no doubt someone will make it their mission to find it this hunting season.

It's got a big body that can stock a freezer and a rack that will dominate any man cave. While we're on the subject of monster bucks, enjoy a look at my dad's hunting wall.

There are several other monster bucks that didn't make the cut.

What do you think of the footage shared by Drury Outdoors? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.