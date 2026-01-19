Elizabeth Hurley Dumps Out Tropical Pool Content As Americans Freeze, ESPN Clowns Liked The Texans & SEAFOOD!

Plus: Ryan Clark has Jason Kelce wondering why he took a desk job with this loudmouth.

I hate to beat a dead horse, but…it's Ryan Clark so beat away

I get that Ryan Clark is one of OutKick's favorite targets, and I try to let the others on here go after him, but did you guys catch the ESPN halftime show during the Texans-Patriots game?

You could see Jason Kelce wanting to be anywhere but next to Clark as the possible CTE patient yelled and yelled and yelled while breaking down CJ Stroud's horrendous first half.

I wasn't actively trying to watch the halftime show. It was just on and then, holy shit, the guy just kept getting louder and more belligerent as the words began to pour out of his mouth.

How does a guy who is known for going for 4th downs not go for two at the end of the game?

Ben Johnson actually played for overtime. Let that sink in. The guy who refused to take three points to open an NFC Divisional Round playoff game got cold feet when he had a chance to put the Rams away. The Rams were reeling. They just had their hearts ripped out and Johnson took his foot off the gas.

Now he'll have all offseason to think about that one. Either you're a riverboat gambler or you're not. Either you have big balls like Dan Campbell, or not.

Think about everything that has to go your way in OT to win. Johnson had the ball at the 3 to win the game and declined. Stunning.

— R.H. had a tough Saturday night:

Long time reader. First time comment

Less than 15 seconds after kickoff many of my fellow Niner fans were realizing that Dry January is a stupid idea, and I was pondering, "What would've Janikowski done?"

Why are so many cars driving around with burnt-out headlights and tail lights?

My new game is driving down the highway and counting the number of cars going the other way that have headlights out. I'm convinced it has something to do with the cold, but emailers are telling me there's more to the story.

— Matt C. has his own story with modern bulbs:

Coastal Alabama checking in.

Purchased 2018 4-runner in 2021 from a reputable dealer. Carfax and all that jazz were clean.

I am certain I am on my 3rd set of main bulbs in this timeframe! 4 years and 3rd set I’ve installed personally! Using the tried and true method of wearing gloves, not touching the bulb itself etc. I’ve even bought "higher grade" ones in 2025 and I just had to replace right after the new year last week.

What’s up with this BigBulb cabal and using inferior luminescence parts?!

— Gene in the Rock provides some perspective:

The problem, increasingly, is that modern rides don't have bulbs. They have LED's which almost all require replacing the whole assembly. With many headlight assemblies costing north of $1500 plus labor and even some taillights topping $500 plus labor, you can see where this goes.

Could the OEM's use replaceable LED's or cartridge assemblies in many instances? Sure. Do they? Nah.

I don't have an easy answer, but we're bound to see more of this. People can't invent money they don't have to replace a $1000 headlight on a $7,000 used Nissan Kicks. It's cheaper to pay the tickets and hope the other lamp doesn't fail.

Personally I'd be in favor of the government stepping in, something like a mandate that all exterior automotive lighting use a "replaceable lighting element" and let the OEM's figure out what that means. But for now, this is a perfect example of unintended consequences. Specifically, of USDOT abandoning lighting regulations way back in '83 and allowing OEM's to get carried away with any fancy lighting they pleased. Now, with the LED revolution, the result is a lot of very pricey LED fluff that looks cool and sounds like a great idea -- until it breaks.

— Chris B. emails:

It sure what the main reason is, but with the newer LED lights in cars and trucks they are crazy expensive to replace. I’ve got a 2020 Ram and had to replace the tail light a few years ago.

It was close to a $1000. I couldn’t believe it.

I even asked my friend who is the Sales Manager if he could help me out with the price. He couldn’t and was shocked at the price. I’m sure people see the price and roll the dice until they get pulled over and have to replace it.

— Todd Z. was waiting in the weeds on this topic:

My tail light is out and I’ve not yet fixed it because you can’t just replace the bulb. You have to buy an entire replacement light unit for well over $100.



This is on a Toyota RAV4.

— Jaime in Houston says:

Good stuff as always. A couple of observations on taillights and

retirement:



There's a lot of burned out head and tail lights around Houston as

well. Part of it may be the cost of replacing headlights. A lot of

newer cars don't have replaceable bulbs anymore, you have to replace the

entire headlight assembly at a sometimes cost of thousands of dollars.

And if you can change the bulbs, there seems to be a growing trend among

automakers of making things like that so difficult to do, you have to

take the car to a mechanic. Another thing I've noticed that drives me

nuts - people driving at night with their DRL's (daytime running lights)

on.

Got news for them; that setting turns on your high beam headlights,

but does NOT turn on the tail lights. Take a second and move the damn

switch off of "auto" or "DRL" and turn your lights on.



I retired at age 62 right in the middle of the covid scam and don't

regret it one bit. I worked 34 years in aircraft maintenance for a

major airline whose name starts with a "u" (we got sucked into that by a

merger no one wanted, but that's another story) and had planned on

staying until 65. I started getting emails every day from HR that

hinted that I needed to consider taking an early out package, and it

soon became pretty obvious that they were doing their best to get rid of

all us old guys.

This after taking a bunch of government bailout money

so they supposedly wouldn't have to do that. Went home, talked to my

wife, who informed me that we were in good shape, and filed the

paperwork the next day. Six days later (three of those were days off),

they walked me out the door. It was one of the happiest days of my

life. I took the early out package, had a pension and all the 401k

money, the house was paid for, so I landed pretty well. It took a while

to get used to not working weekends and holidays, and it was even

stranger to be able to be home for dinner every night. I keep busy with

family and hobbies, can now be home for birthdays and holidays, don't

have to get up at o dark thirty anymore and get to see my kids and

grandkids on a regular basis. The stress levels have dropped away. If

you have the opportunity and the means to retire early, do it.



My 2 cents. Now I'm going to go hunt for some good BBQ for lunch....

Welcome to the 2026 travel ball season

It looks like this was a 14U team. You make the call.

I want your best travel ball drama stories. I want to see what's going on in your travel ball Facebook groups. I want to know about travel ball (it can be hockey, basketball, etc.) drama on Reddit.

Yes, I'll keep you anonymous. I know you're ‘not' like the travel ball degenerates. Take screenshots of the drama on Facebook. Be my ears and eyes. I want to know what you're paying to get into travel ball tournaments. I want all the details you can provide.

Email: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

Millennial Jeff from Minnesota IS BACK and taking more shots at the SEC

— MJfM is starting to make this an annual tradition around the national championship game:

Good morning "Morning Screencaps community,"

Time for my annual email reminder to FBS football fans that the SEC failed to win another National Championship. Notice how it corresponds with the playoff expansion? Makes me confident that the corrupt committee picking all these SEC teams to the CFP needs to be disbanded. Cannot AI or actual human intelligence pick the teams? The SEC got 5 of the 12 teams in the CFP. They play 8 conference games, everyone else plays 9. The SEC performed dismally in the bowls (4-10, tied for last in winning persentage, two wins vs each other). Alabama did not deserve to make it, Notre Dame did. Kudos to them for standing up to ESPN. The rhetoric about not being penalized by a conference title is laughable. OSU and BYU, were both penalized for conference title game losses. 'Bama, the first 3 loss team to ever make it was embarrassed by Indiana.

Bowl Season: Big Ten is 10-5, ACC is 9-4, winner of the CFP National Championship will decide the bowl challenge cup.

The SEC is official a basketball conference. Congratulations (sarcastic tone present).

As per usual, the Midwest Dominated the landscape of college football. Indiana will win tonight. (MW over SE)

FCS was won by Montana State over Illinois State. (MW vs West)

DII National championship was won by Ferris State out of MI. Second in a row. Maybe we have a new NDSU of DII. (MW over SE)

DIII National championship was won by University of River Falls over Illinois State. (MW vs MW)

Paul Finebaum promised to move out of the US if the SEC does not win a national championship. They failed to win the CFP. Good bye Paul, good riddance. He's a big liberal anyways. His departure will make ESPN slightly less annoying. He is right about one thing though, "Alabama is soft." I'll addend that for him. The SEC is soft. Boy that Alabama offensive line is a disgrace, talk about looking like Tarzan, but playing like Jane.

It has been 1,106 days since that last time the SEC won the natty in football, it will be at least 1,477 until they win it again, if they somehow manage to win it next year. Don't worry, the committee will somehow get 6-7 teams in CFP playoffs for them next year.

PS- Show me your successful backyard hockey rinks. Mine is struggling, but almost serviceable.

The Big Js are always a step behind this column

— Caleb in PA points out:

Hope all is well with you.

I saw this article and thought, "Nice to see the Big Js finally noticing something that America’s Best Daily Column has been discussing for MONTHS." To quote Die Hard, "Welcome to the party, pal!"

https://www.pennlive.com/food/2026/01/these-13-restaurant-chains-are-expected-to-go-dark-in-2026.html

Maybe in six months, they’ll have a heated discussion about quarter zips!

Kinsey:

To be fair to myself, I've been writing about the demise of Wendy's since at least December 2024, but I feel like it was a few months before that when I first released my "Top Chains That Will Not Exist In 5 Years List."

Here are people reacting to my Wendy's prediction in December 2024:

https://www.outkick.com/culture/paige-vanzant-her-friend-deck-halls-dream-white-christmas-warrant-all-day-santa-john

Homebrew Bill in Nebraska continues to feel like he's on an Indiana-like run

— HbBiN sent in this tweet which I feel is a shot at the guy who claimed Nebraska is guilty of stolen valor:

There are people on TikTok who have been fooled into thinking this is Jeff George

— Lee D. in Tampa sent this in:

Readers send in their own nature photos so I don't have to go out and find them on Instagram

— Marc from Burke, VA checks in:

Just read the newsletter as I’m enjoying the last days of vacation. The island off in the distance is Jost Van Dyke which has some of the most beautiful beaches in the Caribbean. Thanks again for all your hard work and I’ll be back to the grind on Tuesday.

The street cleaning team in Uzes, France uses these

From Mike T:

#################

As I was finishing up this post, Screencaps Jr. starts yelling at me to look out the window. That's when I realize we're being slammed with the hardest snow squall I've ever seen at our house. I couldn't see across the street.

Add in 40 mph winds and we have ourselves some nasty weather here today in Ohio.

Stay warm. Let's get this week rolling.

