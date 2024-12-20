Paige VanZant & Her Friend Deck the Halls And Dream Of A White Christmas, Warrant For All Day & Hoagies!

How am I feeling heading into the College Football Playoff? I'm confident Ohio State is soft and that's bad news against the SEC's leading rushing team

My prediction for the Michigan-Ohio State game couldn't have been more spot-on. You guys were in awe of how well I knew the Buckeyes.

Let's see if I have one more in me.

Did you know that Tennessee averages 232 yards rushing per game. That's over 30 yards more per game than any other SEC team. That is very, very bad news for Ohio State because if we learned anything from the Michigan game, it's that the Buckeyes DO NOT like being leaned on by a rushing attack.

Michigan rushed for 172 yards. In 2023, Michigan rushed for 156 yards and won. In 2022, Michigan rushed for 252 yards and destroyed Ohio State.

Do you know how many rushing yards Ohio State gave up to Missouri a year ago?

203 rushing yards.

Zero pride. I don't care how many backups were playing. It just proves the Ohio State is soft narrative. They're soft. Ryan Day's soft. The program is nothing more than an NFL feeder system that isn't built to win a national championship.

The offensive line is a mess. The interior defensive line has one big performance this year: against Penn State. Yawn.

Don't even get me started on any narrative where the weather favors Ohio State.

LOLOLOLOLOLOL.

This is a dome team. If I'm a Tennessee fan, I'm hoping the windchill is 5-degrees at kickoff.

Until Ohio State can prove it can win a game in the trenches against a strong rushing attack, I wouldn't back them with my money, especially when Ohio State is a -7.5 favorite with a scared quarterback who cannot get the ball to playmakers and is turnover prone against top teams.

I know Ryan Day promises he'll be wide open. The problem is that his quarterback doesn't fit that narrative. He's a clone of the Penn State quarterback.

Yes, I made a $50 bet with a Tennessee fan Screencaps reader with the loser paying up to charity.

Will I be betting my cash on Ohio State? No chance.

Tennessee wins 31-24.

My CFP picks:

- Give me Notre Dame. I like the Cignetti story, but I think the weather here actually favors Notre Dame in the trenches. If Ohio State destroyed Indiana, I expect Notre Dame will do the same.

- My heart tells me SMU goes into Penn State and wins. Penn State wants to face a team that plods along. SMU's quarterback threw it 50 times against Clemson. I expect SMU to play wide open, Penn State to play its conservative brand and the balls to the walls team to win outright.

- Does Texas have any offense? Let's see it. Yes, the defense is strong and should be enough to win this game. That 51.5 O/U seems high. Give me Texas and the Under. Texas hasn't gone over 51.5 since November 9.

OutKick has an app? I didn't know that

- David in Texas says:

While I'm happy for Outkick and Clay bragging about your growth and internet numbers, I sure wish you could make the site user-friendly. I deleted the app on my phone because it is so jumpy it is un-useable. Still a little problemactic on my laptop but better. Tell the backroom geeks to fix it.

Kinsey:

App? What app?

Are you talking about OutKick on a browser like Safari or Chrome?

- Pete in Golden, Colorado checks in:

Congrats on the BIG numbers you posted this morning in ScreenCaps.

I could not agree more with your statement that, "direct interaction with our readers" is the key to your success and continued growth. I am constantly amazed that you publish content that I send to you, and that you respond directly to my emails. I have also had direct contact with fellow Wisconsin native David Hookstead and also Anthony Farris.

What other national website out there has the direct contact with its customers like Outkick/ScreenCaps does?? No one!! No one else does what you, Clay, and the rest of Outkick’s talented writers do. It never ceases to amaze me that I can reach out to the Outkick writers and get a response from some of the most influential people in the industry.

Thanks for all you do and congratulations on your continuing success!

Kinsey:

I have no idea if there are aspiring bloggers/writers/Internet reporters reading this, but here's some free advice that is likely to keep you employed on the Internet: Be inquisitive of your readers.

In 2023, the topic of living the patio life was brought up. It led to Pete's first email where he showed us his awesome outdoor shower.

When I see Pete's name pop up in the inbox, I instantly think about that shower. I wouldn't have known that there aren't mosquitoes in Golden, Colorado if I never asked Pete to give me a look at that shower from different angles.

"As much vegetation that is filling in around the shower, there are no biting insects of any kind," Pete told me.

A Screencaps reader discovers great Mexican food in the middle of Tennessee

- Steve E. in Gresham, OR emails:

I thought I’d jump in on the issue of Mexican food in the States a bit. I have always loved MExican food, even though Oregon isn’t exxaclty a hotbed of real Mexican food. In high school I started taking Spanish, and found that like my dad, I have a propensity to learn languages very easily.I spent some tine living in central Mexico in college, and ever since that time, I always differentiate between true Mexican food and what I call American Mexican food. For example, my favorite dish has always been a chile relleno, and the versions I always had in the States were somewhat flat and small. However, when I had my first chile relleno in a small town in Mexico (and every other one I had down there), I was surprised at how big it was, and how much tastier than anything I had ever had in the States.

After coming back, I would still order a relleno at Mexican places just to see if I could find one like the ones I had in Mexico, and I had no luck, until I was on a business trip. The funny thing was where I found it - in a small town in the middle of Tennessee ( I don’t remember the name of the town). It made me laugh at how random that was, but it was a great relleno, and I have yet to find another authentic one like that. However, my parents live in Tucson, and I visit there frequently, but I have not done much exploration of the Mexican food scene there, so based on the recommendation of H.M., I will definitely start trying some places when I am down there next.

P.S. Brownie points for you - or anyone else - if without looking, you can identify the cinematic importance of the ‘burb of Gresham, OR.

Now readers want to buy all of Tom H.'s maple syrup

All it took was my mention on Thursday that Screencaps reader Tom in Fort Wayne bottles up maple syrup from his trees.

- Joe M. asks:

Where do we buy Tom's syrup online? I'm pretty sure you can rely on your readers to zero out his inventory.

Kinsey:

You can't buy Fort Wayne Tom's syrup online! Tom literally brings us small batches of his ultra-exclusive maple syrup right out of his trees on his property and delivers it right out of his SUV.

Why does Guinness taste different in the U.S. compared to Ireland?

- Doug in Pittsburgh reports on how he keeps Guinness tasting the same at home as in Ireland:

Big Fan of Screencaps … it's my go to every morning. Wanted to get back to you on the taste of Guinness in the states and your question as to "…why it tasted so different?? And that it doesn’t travel well".

I do not consider myself an expert but have certainly had my fair share to form an opinion. In 2019, my wife suggested that we convert the formal living room and update it with a custom-built bar. SOLD, I have a great wife that I have been married to for 30 years! I made sure that we had Guinness on draft. Had my first pint on November 2, 2019, and have been going strong ever since. Our neighborhood bar got us and the neighborhood through covid. Finally made it to Ireland in August 2022, after multiple covid cancellations. We did the Guinness Storehouse Tour along with Guinness Academy (where you learned how to pour the perfect pint). I could not taste a difference at all. It certainly is a remarkable experience to pour and drink a pint at the Guinness Storehouse, and maybe that is why people say it tastes so much better. But, in my opinion, the taste of the Guinness I had all over Ireland is no different than what I have at home. Admittedly, I am very meticulous with keeping the beer lines clean, making sure the keg is chilled at 42°F, that the G-Mix gas has the correct mixture of Nitrogen/CO2 and that the Guinness is dispensed at the correct pressure. I would put my pint up for a tasting any day of the week.

Best Irish quote I heard on the trip was from the words of Irish literary legend Brendan Behan … "In the part of Dublin I come from, it is not considered a disgrace to get drunk, it is regarded as an achievement."

Cindy T's final English breakfast before she reunites with Mike T. in Spain

What a content run it was for Cindy T. this December.

I know there were questions mounting over how Cindy T. and Mike T. had split up while in Europe. Guys, that was by design. Cindy T. is known to do her own travel while Mike T. goes off to explore a different part of the world.

These two will rendezvous in Spain on Sunday and then these two will celebrate the holidays together.

By the way, Cindy T. spotted this rig in Edinborough, Scotland and thought you guys might enjoy it:

Why do English pubs have Coors Light on draft?

- Chris Y., who famously said it looked like Big Bird took a dump on David in Illinois' breakfast burrito, writes:

Coors Light in pubs in a woman's drink.

My first night in Cork, my team took me to a pub for drinks. Everyone was drinking Guinness, Heineken or Stella. I was jet lagged and starving. Guinness and Stella seemed like bad choices so I planned to order a Coors Light to keep things easy.

Right before I said "Coors Light" out loud to the bartender in front of my new co-workers, the guy in front of me ordered "two Coors Light on ice." Coors Light on ice is like ordering a champagne coolie. Simply put a guy would never be caught dead ordering one and I was this close.

That's why pubs offer the Silver Bullet.

The Great Restaurant/Fast Food Reset is happening right now

Based on what I'm seeing from my Facebook feed out of Dayton, Ohio where I still follow the news, bars and restaurants are closing up — fast.

In its December investor call, Costco's CFO said the company was noticing more people are cooking at home, based on their analytics. Consumers hit their breaking point. It has happened.

And now it's time for the great contraction.

First up, the minor league cities will feel the pain. Dayton fits the mold. There's only so much money to go around and every Tom, Dick and Harry opening vodka bars and breweries.

- Tim B. writes:

Here's some evidence to support your theory about Wendy's demise!

‘The Best Place I’ve Ever Sucked Down A Beer'

- JJ shares:

I'd have to go with the first beer after a hard day of manual labor, digging sewer lines, demolition of buildings, picking rocks in fields. It hits! Got too many to remember! Mostly old milwaukee! And I wasn't legal age! That ice cold beverage was just awesomeness! That was 43 years ago or so. The place was always in my 71 camaro. Hot car, cold beer, AC/DC, and man life was great!

- Dan C. remembers a beer:

Although not a tropical or exotic location, it's definitely different. I was a Missile Tech onboard a US Navy submarine. My class of Submarine had a unique missile launch system where the lower level of the missile compartment was a secured "two man rule" area while on patrol.

We had smuggled a case of beer onboard and hid it in an empty missile tube, with access to a chill water heat exchanger to cool it down. In case the Chief or Weapons Officer happened to come down we would remove a panel, lay out a multimeter, some tools and a manual, and say we were calibrating a sensor.

Having a cold one with your buddies,"in excess of 700 feet", in the middle of the Pacific was pretty cool. As a long time San Diegan, I couldn't agree more with the suggestions for the best Mexican food in town.

- Roger in Titusville, Florida wants in on this topic:

I've been reading this beer thread for a few days and decided to get involved. I was stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in the late 70's. Great assignment as well as a beautiful location in the Florida Panhandle. The three years there went by fast and I didn't really take advantage of the area like I should have.

Then I got orders to Turkey. That year the Turkish military staged a successful coup de tat as leftist terrorism increased. As a 20-year-old airman, I was rather nervous about my new assignment. I spent all of 1981 in Turkey. Life there wasn't nearly as bad as what I expected, but it wasn't the Florida Panhandle.

To my surprise, I got orders back to Eglin. When I returned, my buddy John picked me up at the airport, we grabbed a six-pack of Miller High Life and drove to Destin. I drank the best beer sitting on a sea wall overlooking the Gulf of Mexico.

I was grateful to be back and I never took it for granted. I met my future wife there and we have two grown, successful adult children. Amazing how life turns out. Keep writing a great column. USA!

- Tirey in El Paso tells me:

Merry Christmas Joe! Screencaps has been killing it, you are really amazing at what you have done/do!

Too many "best beers" to list them all, but:

Yellow Belly's at the top of Guadalupe Peak

Miller Lites on the rooftop deck of Dry Creek in AUS

After completing the NYC Marathon, wife insisted I take an ice bath. Sitting in the tub, wife pouring ice water in, me holding my nuts with one hand and the best Guiness of my life with the other.

And best non-beer- Fishing in Cabo with two other couples, doubled the beer order on boat after finding out they had the 8oz. Coronitas instead of 12oz. One of the other guys starts pounding 5 minutes off the dock. After a LONG fight with a tuna (sweat dripping in eyes, arms shaking), open the cooler to find it empty. Wife pulls out her "go bag" with a Coke and a flask of rum.

But all time best beers are always the ones you share with friends and family!

Wishing the Screen Caps community a Happy Holiday!

That's it for this Friday. I'm actually done a couple of minutes early for once.

Merry Christmas to those of you who are about to disappear for the next week as you hit the roads and airports to travel. Enjoy the football and whatever else you get into.

