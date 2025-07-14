Elizabeth Hurley Drops Bikini Season Gold Then Turns Around And Shares Her Secrets To Said Gold

People reach a point when holding their secrets close is no longer a priority. Elizabeth Hurley has apparently reached that point.

After welcoming 60 in her birthday suit, and then paying her respects to International Bikini Day, she shared her secrets to creating bikini gold.

On Sunday afternoon, Hurley, a dominant force during bikini season who frequently proves she has plenty left on her fastball, did the unthinkable.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Is this a move where she's finally ready to pass along what she's learned over the years to a younger generation? Is it a middle finger to everyone else?

Is it the type of move that says she doesn’t care if they know her secrets because they won’t be able to do what she does?

Elizabeth Hurley shares her bikini secrets while still very much in the game

This is like Mariano Rivera teaching his cutter to other pitchers around the league while he's still playing. It's not a move to be taken lightly.

Take notes ladies, Elizabeth Hurley - a first ballot bikini Hall of Famer - casually shared "The secret to flattering bikini pics?" She wrote:

BAN overhead sunlight 🤣

When shooting bikinis, sunrise or sunset are your best friends 😉

We shot this at 7am By 8am, I was lounging around in one of my equally flattering @elizabethhurleybeach kaftans

feeling glamorous AND shielded from the lethal sun ♥️

Hurley makes it sound so easy, doesn’t she? It's short, it's to the point, and it's been her bread and butter on social media for a long time.

No overhead sunlight, grab the camera at sunrise or sunset, then make yourself feel glamorous and shield your ass from the lethal sun.

There it is. The actress’s secret to creating bikini gold year after year, decade after decade. Good luck making it look as easy as Elizabeth Hurley does. She's only one of the best to ever do it.