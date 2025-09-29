Elizabeth Hurley Doesn’t Care At All That Summer Is Over, She's Wearing Her Bikini Through Winter

Elizabeth Hurley doesn’t do offseasons, she keeps the bikini content rolling into fall.

If Elizabeth Hurley isn’t already in the unofficial Bikini Hall of Fame, she will be one day. No doubt a member of the first ballot variety.

The 60-year-old actress is a regular contributor of bikini season content. If all goes well, that isn’t going to come to an end anytime soon.

Not even a relationship with a weird-looking aging country star has slowed Hurley down, nor will the end of summer. She's been known to slip into a bikini even when not in season.

That free-spirited approach to the unwritten bikini season rules is why she's one of the best. And I know it may be a tad hypocritical on my part, considering I like the clock to hit all zeroes on summer before getting into fall, but I don’t care.

The greats play by their own set of rules. Plus, going year round in a bikini, which is what she insinuated over the weekend, takes a lot of dedication. Who am I to stand in the way of that?

Summer’s Over, But Elizabeth Hurley Didn’t Get the Memo

Elizabeth Hurley, on a boat in a bikini, wrote, "It’s time to start dreaming of winter sun….." before doing some advertising of her beach line of products.

Who's going to tell her that bikini season has to come to an end? I'm not. You don’t put limitations and restrictions on greatness. You just don't.

You let them go and when you do, you just might end up with Elizabeth Hurley in a white bikini putting together top of the food chain content while preparing for bikinis in winter.

This is exactly like watching one of the greats work in their prime. A Leonardo da Vinci or Michelangelo of bikinis relentlessly churning out masterpieces.

We need more Elizabeth Hurley's in this world, not less.