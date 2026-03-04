Elisabeth Hasselbeck Puts Her Old 'The View' Pals In A Blender With Border Analogy

Former co-host of The View Elisabeth Hasselbeck headed back to her old stomping grounds this week.

And boy, did she ever give her former pals (eh, probably not pals) a reality check for the ages during a discussion about border security.

The panel was talking about the border, as they like to do, and Hasselbeck came armed with some facts about the current state of crime and illegal immigration since the Trump Administration tightened things up.

"We have the lowest murder rate in 125 years," Hasselbeck, a guest co-host, said while rattling off some stats. "Fentanyl trafficking is down 56 percent at the border, and daily encounters have gone down 96 percent."

One of the hosts tried to break in, but Hasselbeck continued on, and that's when she hit them where it hurts.

"We need a strong border, especially now, with our current global situation, and I believe that you may say you don't want border control, and you're against ICE. But I actually don't believe you in your daily lives," she continued.

"How many people in the audience here had to go through security to get here? Raise your hand. Just be honest. Otherwise, you go to jail, I guess, for illegal trespassing. Right? This is an authorized audience. They had to go through security to get through the border, to get right here, to just hear us talk."

I mean… she got you there, ladies of The View.

And you know how I know? Sunny Hostin's rebuttal was to change the subject to the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, ignoring Hasselbeck's point, and going back to the same "ICE bad" argument.

That's ol' Sunny for you: when you're on the ropes, simply change the subject, and bask in the applause coming from the trained seals in the studio audience.

I love the point that Hasselbeck made. You see this with celebrities all the time. They preach about stolen lands or how we need open borders, but then have their own security teams or refuse to give up their own land.

Isn't it funny how this always works?

Open borders for thee, not for me.