Reminder: Do Not Get News About Iran From 'The View'

Behar claimed the strikes are meant to distract from the Epstein files.

We post this article as a reminder not to receive any of your news related to the military action in Iran from ABC News' "The View."

Through two days this week, the hosts have offered just about every flimsy talking point circulating on the app Bluesky.

First, Joy Behar claimed the strikes "smell fishy," suggesting they were a "wag the dog" operation meant to distract from the Epstein files.

"You know, there's something fishy about why he did it to me. I mean, I don't trust him anyway, and they all lie. But why is he really doing this?" Behar began.

"First of all, he knows that his administration is in trouble, because people want the prices of food to go down, they want eggs to go down, they want gas to go down, and things are going up because of this. Gas is now at a higher point. The DOW dropped 880 points this morning. Oil prices are up 10 percent."

Ana Navarro agreed:

Navarro then blamed Trump's supposed quest to become Alexander the Great for the strike.

"So I think that he's in love with this idea of being the conqueror and the emperor after Venezuela. He has this Napoleon complex. He thinks he's Alexander the Great."

Previously, Whoopi Goldberg compared the lives of black Americans to the lives of women in Iran last year, without further explanation.

Of course, Sunny Hostin could not help but leave her mark on the segment. She compared the U.S. striking Iran to, wait for it, Russia invading Ukraine.

"The bottom line is that this is an illegal war, this is an unconstitutional war," Hostin said.

"Also, what I will say is it's very easy to start a war without a plan. It's very difficult to end a war. We've seen Russia invading Ukraine thinking that it was going to be over. It's five years later. 610,000 Russians are either maimed or killed. 1.2 million Russians maimed or killed. We’ve got 600,000 Ukrainians maimed or killed. That war is not over."

To be clear, the cast of "The View" often struggles to discuss issues far simpler than foreign policy, sometimes prompting on-air legal notes to avoid potential lawsuits.

So the panel is quite out of its depth when it comes to military strikes, terrorist states, and the Middle East.

This is not a defense of President Trump or the military operation. Historically, proper judgment of military action requires more than a few days of evaluation. Further, criticism that Trump's actions are inconsistent with his campaign messaging about ending wars is fair.

He and his administration have not properly explained how any of this, which has already cost us the lives of American soldiers, benefits America.

Put simply, Americans should have questions. Americans should always have questions. And journalists should do a better job of asking them.

That said, we caution against seeking those answers from "The View."