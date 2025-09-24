Is This An Elderly Bigfoot Caught On Camera In The Vancouver Wilderness?

Last week on the Bigfoot beat, we took a look at purported evidence a researcher found during a recent investigation of Bigfoot activity in the Willamette National Forest in Blue River, Oregon following a sighting.

The researcher claimed to have found tracks, which he took some casts of, he saw tree structures, and even claimed he was being watched by a Bigfoot while conducting his investigation in what appears to be "a very active area."

What he did not come away with was any video or pictures of the Bigfoot, which he says was watching him and making "mouth pops." OutKick readers also offered up their own stories last week, but again no video evidence was provided.

This week we lack a backstory, but there is video of what the Squatch Watchers are claiming is a "white elderly Bigfoot."

The video does show a large animal of some kind in the woods with what appears to be some gray in its fur. The caption indicates that this alleged Bigfoot is making a tree structure in the Vancouver wilderness.

Elderly Bigfoot or Just Another Bear? Vancouver Clip Isn’t Convincing Everyone

It's difficult to see exactly what the animal is, let alone what it is or isn’t doing while being caught on camera.

The obstructed view and the assumption that it's building a tree structure made way for plenty of skepticism in the comments, although there are believers too.

I can drop my iPhone in wet cement, pull it out, not wipe it off and can record better video than this !!!!

Looks huge?!

We never can see the face , why

Impressive

About a week ago I watched the interview with the husband of the wife who took the video. They were hiking together on Vancouver Island (if I remember correctly). NOTHING was stated about the subject building anything. Can’t follow this page.

You can tell he is massive

Making a tree structure, really??? Stuff like this takes away any credibility. Can hardly make out what it MIGHT be, much less know what it’s doing.

It's a Ewok

Bear

And here's another blurry oscar ....

What do you think? Is this a Bigfoot in the flesh hanging out in Vancouver? Or are we looking at a bear or even an Ewok? Let me know sean.joseph@outkick.com.