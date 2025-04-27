Eiza Gonzalez Might Be 'Too Hot' For Movie Roles, But She's Not Too Hot To Be A Tennis WAG At The Madrid Open

Eiza Gonzalez, who has missed out on several movie roles for being "too hot," according to her, isn’t missing out on another opportunity to date an athlete. The Mexican actress and singer once linked to Ben Simmons has taken her talents to the sport of tennis.

Rumors that she was now a tennis WAG have been making the rounds in the world of tennis for the last few weeks. Those rumors appear to have been confirmed on Saturday at the Madrid Open.

Eiza and fellow A-lister Eva Longoria were courtside cheering on Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, currently ranked 15th in the world, as he took care of his opponent Nicolas Jarry in straight sets.

After taking care of business on the court, Dimitrov greeted his recognizable supporters and had one planted on him by Eiza during the exchange. She can be heard saying, before leaning in for the smooch, "That's amazing baby."

Eiza Gonzalez has taken her talents to the sport of tennis

I agree. Landing an actress too hot for movie roles is absolutely amazing. Grigor Dimitrov might not be a household name, but he's not a slouch either.

He's just under the $30 million mark in career earnings, according to the ATP Tour. He's also been ranked as high as No. 3 in the world, which reportedly makes him the highest-ranked Bulgarian in history.

If winning the Madrid Open wasn’t already enough of a motivational factor for Dimitrov, having A-listers show up to cheer you on has to put a little extra in your step, especially when one of them is Eiza Gonzalez and you appear to be in a relationship with her.

Life could be a lot more difficult for the world's No. 15-ranked tennis player. As for Eiza, she's going to have her work cut out for her. She's out of her mind if she thinks she's just going to make an appearance at a tournament and take over the entire tennis WAG game.

Those like Morgan Riddle aren’t going to let that happen. She's been grinding for years now and has put in the work. That said, best of luck to Eiza Gonzalez and Grigor Dimitrov now that the spotlight is on.