Ebanie Bridges Proves Some Heroes Wear Lingerie By Vowing To Continue Signature Weigh-Ins & Showing Her Boobs

If you don’t like Ebanie Bridges, don't watch. That's the message she's putting out there ahead of her eventual return to the ring, whenever that may be.

In September, the internet's favorite lingerie-wearing boxer announced that she was back in training mode. It was reported that she wanted to fight before 2026.

Earlier this month there was a "Fight news soon…." teaser posted by the former IBF bantamweight champion, but nothing has been announced yet.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Whenever Bridges, aka the Blonde Bomber, does step into the ring again, the 39-year-old has vowed to keep the same approach that made her a champion.

Her boobs will indeed be front and center, and she will be weighing in for the fight in her signature fashion. That's right, in lingerie.

The Blonde Bomber Defends Her Image: "If You Don’t Like It, Don’t Watch"

During a recent appearance on the That Boxing Show podcast, Bridges vowed to continue doing her part to build the sport. Hero? Only if you insist. She's only doing what she feels is the right thing to do.

"I wear lingerie, I like lingerie, I've got massive tits, like, I'm gonna fucking show it off. Like, I was a bodybuilder for 10 years. I used to stand on stage in a tiny little G-string, flexing, posing and being all cute," she said.

"People don't wanna see, watch girls that look like boys, box… I'm sorry... It's gonna be very hard to get eyes on the sport by doing the same thing," Bridges added.

"So we need to change shit up. And I thought, well, I'm the girl for it. Because I'll do whatever, I don't give a fuck what people think. And if you like it, you like it, if you don't fuck off, don't watch me, I don’t give shit."

This is a classic "leaders lead" situation.

Ebanie Bridges has put a lot on her shoulders by deciding to be the face of lingerie weigh-ins, and you can tell she wouldn’t have it any other way. If you like great, if you don't, she doesn’t have time for you. She's busy building a legacy here.