Ebanie Bridges, The Internet's Favorite Lingerie-Wearing Boxer, Is Back

Ebanie Bridges, aka the Blonde Bomber, is back. She's back cranking out content and she's back in the ring training for her return to boxing.

The former IBF bantamweight champion hasn't fought since December 2023, when she lost to Miyo Yoshida after winning the weigh-in with her signature lingerie look.

Bridges, soon to be 39, took some time off from her careers to start a family with fellow pro boxer Kell Brook. The first announcement came in August. She informed her fans that she was getting back to her link in bio work.

The internet's favorite lingerie-wearing boxer followed that up a couple of weeks later with an announcement that she had also resumed her boxing training. She said, "Back in training mode. Im also back to giving you my sweeter side."

When Could Ebanire Bridges Step Back Into the Ring and Bring Her Lingerie Weigh-Ins With Her?

When Bridges does step back into the ring, which she told the Daily Star she hopes is later this year, she'll likely be doing so with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions after signing up with them.

"I’m very excited about signing with MVP. They’ve done amazing things for women’s boxing in such a short time. Proud to be joining a star-studded stable full of champions - current, former, and future world champions," she said of teaming up with MVP.

"I love and appreciate that MVP are truly investing into women’s boxing - for the right reasons. I believe with MVP’s backing, promotion and clever marketing, myself and women’s boxing will truly skyrocket."

It's been far too long since Ebanie Bridges stepped into the ring and brought all the attention that one of her lingerie weigh-ins brings to the sport.

She admitted to the Daily Star that she has "very itchy knuckles" and wanted "to get back into the ring big time."

Let's get back to that. Let's get her on an over-hyped Jake Paul fight card. She's got ring rust to shake and content to sell.