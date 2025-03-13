EA Sports College Football 26 Cover Image Appears To Have Leaked

The cover of EA Sports College Football 26 appears to have leaked online, and the image takes an entirely different direction than its predecessor.

Photos shared on Instagram by user TubbyCFB show a number of players, coaches, and mascots standing in bleachers for a photo shoot. The Athletic later confirmed with multiple people briefed on the situation that the photo was real, and the photoshoot took place on Wednesday, although EA Sports would not confirm that.

The outlet reported that it is unlikely that the leaked image will be the final cover, or at the very least, EA Sports will release multiple covers just as it did a year ago.

Colorado's Travis Hunter, Texas' Quinn Ewers, and Michigan's Donovan Edwards were on the primary cover of EA Sports College Football 25, with other high-profile names joining them on the cover for the deluxe edition of the game.

As for the athletes featured in the leaked images, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs can be seen, as well as Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams. Quarterbacks DJ Lagway, Garrett Nussmeier, Sam Leavitt, and Bryce Underwood, an incoming freshman for Michigan, appear to be featured as well.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, Penn State's Jame Franklin, and Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin are among the coaches seen in the photos.

EA Sports announced in January that College Football 26 will return this summer, although an official release date has not been set. EA Sports College Football 25 was the highest-selling football video game of all time after the franchise finally returned after an 11-year break.