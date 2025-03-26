Dwight Howard Explains Why Donald Trump Is His Dream Podcast Guest

Like every other athlete these days, former NBA star Dwight Howard hosts his own podcast, fittingly named ‘Above The Rim With DH 12.’ While the focus of Howard's show centers around the NBA, he'll occasionally welcome guests from outside the basketball world, and his dream guest would certainly check that box.

Howard's show recently became the latest independent show to make the move to the Blue Wire podcast network, and while speaking with Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports, the eight-time NBA All-Star revealed at the top of his most-wanted guest list was none other than President Donald Trump.

"I just like to have conversations with people just to see where their spirit and their energy lies," Howard explained. "And a lot of times, when we see people online, we see people in the media or the face that they put on when they’re on TV or whatever, maybe [it’s] a little bit different than how they carry themselves and how they move when they’re not on camera and stuff like that.

"So, I just want to have a conversation with him, talk to him about upbringing, how did he get to where he is today, being a president and how difficult it is. And I don’t think people understand it, the tough assignment of being a president, but also trying to carry your own morals…. I’m [not] taking up for any president or anything like that in history but I’m just of the understanding that it is a very hard job—it’s like being a king in your own land and you have so many people that you have to try to take care of, and a lot of times your feelings and emotions have to be out of decisions and stuff like that."

In all fairness, that's a completely reasonable and interesting breakdown as to why Howard wants to have a sitdown with the President. We humans let emotions control way too much in our lives, so to learn more about how Trump manages that while being the leader of the free world would likely lead to an interesting conversation.

As for a dream guest from the basketball world, Howard said that would have to be Victor Wembanyama, who many have said could soon be the face of the league if his recent health scare doesn't become a lingering factor.