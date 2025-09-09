Gritty Preview Released For Dwayne Johnson's New Movie, Is A Punch To Your Emotions: WATCH

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new movie "The Smashing Machine" looks like it's going to be a must-watch film.

Basic info (via IMDB):

Plot: The story of mixed-martial arts and UFC champion Mark Kerr.

Cast: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Director: Benny Safdie

Release date: October 3, 2025

Rating: R

New trailer released for "The Smashing Machine."

A trailer for "The Smashing Machine" was first released back in April. It became immediately clear that A24 is likely going to have another hit on its hands.

Does that surprise anyone? After all, A24 is known for making very gritty films, such as "Eddington," "Warfare," "Civil War" and "The Iron Claw."

Now, the life of UFC champion Mark Kerr will be brought to the big screen by The Rock. It looks like it's going to be an emotional roller coaster, judging from the preview.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seriously, how great does this movie look? Dwayne Johnson is unrecognizable as Kerr. He's certainly come a long way from his early days in acting.

This role is clearly designed to win him some awards, and it might do exactly that.

Plus who can say no to a movie starring Emily Blunt? I remember watching her in "Sicario" the first time in theaters, and was blown away.

The rawness of that role and the fact she crushed it 100% pushed her to a new level. Plus, the twist at the end of that film, when you realize who the actual main character is the entire time, is a masterclass in storytelling.

You can catch "The Smashing Machine" in theaters starting October 3. Given A24's record, I'll 100% be checking it out. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

P.S.: A24's "The Iron Claw" is one of the saddest movies you'll ever see. It's absolutely soul-crushing.