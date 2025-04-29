Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Unrecognizable In New Movie Trailer: WATCH

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's appearance in the upcoming movie "The Smashing Machine" might surprise some people.

Basic info (via IMDB):

Plot: The story of mixed-martial arts and UFC champion Mark Kerr.

Cast: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Director: Benny Safdie

Release date: October 3, 2025

Rating: Unknown at this time.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Dwayne Johnson stars in "The Smashing Machine."

The preview for "The Smashing Machine" was released by A24 early Tuesday morning, and the star actor has nearly a completely different look after transforming into former fighter Mark Kerr. His appearance might have some people doing a double take.

The film also looks like it's going to be A24's latest must-watch film, judging from the trailer. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Admittedly, I don't know anything about Mark Kerr. I'd never heard of him prior to seeing the trailer from A24. A quick Google search tells me he was a hell of an MMA fighter way back in the day before the sport was at its current popularity. He was also a standout wrestler.

That provides a lot of material for Johnson and director Benny Safdie to work with. The preview certainly indicates it's going to be a very serious movie. That's definitely a bit of a shift for Johnson, who generally stars in more lighthearted films.

Throw Emily Blunt into the mix, and you have a recipe for success.

A24 also has an incredible track record with this kind of content. The studio made "The Iron Claw" about the Von Erich wrestling family.

It's one of the saddest movies I've ever seen. Good luck sitting through it and not having your emotions absolutely wrecked.

It looks like we might get something similar, although much less tragic, with "The Smashing Machine."

You can catch "The Smashing Machine" starting October 3rd. Hit me with your thoughts on Johnson's appearance and the trailer at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.