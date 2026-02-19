Dude Pulls Massive Prehistoric Mammoth Or Mastodon Femur Out Of River

One of my weird bucket list items is to find a fossil.

And not just any. I mean a good fossil.

Not some bugs that got caught in mud or some ground sloth's tooth. I'm talking about some giant bone that was a piece of the puzzle for a prehistoric monster.

Also, I don't want to look too hard for it. I just want to be walking around and be like, "That looks like a brontosaurus knee cap… Hey, it is! How about that?"

But that's not how it works, and the best fossils come to those who are willing to get their hands dirty.

According to The New York Post, a fossil hunter in a viral video that has been making the rounds did exactly that in a river near Ravenwood, Missouri.

In the clip, the man can be seen wading into some shallow water, then bends down and plucks a massive bone out of the water.

I understand that in most animals that have them, a femur is typically one of the biggest bones in the body. It is in humans.

But it breaks my brain to see one that big and realize that there was some unholy monster cruising around Missouri well before humanity was hanging around there.

Fortunately, that femur is thought to have belonged to something without sharp teeth (it did have tusks), specifically a mammoth or a mastodon.

Which is to say, it belonged to something that looked a bit like Mr. Snuffleupagus.

The fella who found it reportedly said that it was one of the most well-preserved specimens he has ever come across.

That's amazing, but hopefully he's saying that after coming across a lot of specimens.

If he's only ever seen, like, two… that's not nearly as impressive.

I don't know what one does with a find like that.

Maybe you donate it to a museum, maybe you keep it, or maybe you try to sell it to Anthony Scaramucci's son.