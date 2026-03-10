Drunk Mom Ended Up In Handcuffs After Flipping Minor Daughter Off & Leaving Her At Bar So She Could Go Dancing

Throwing your name in the running for mom of the year isn’t as easy as it sounds. You have to go above and beyond. You really have to stand out.

It takes a leave your kid alone at the bar type of effort so you can go dancing while displaying "indications of impairment from an alcoholic beverage."

That's the type of Saturday night Florida mom Amanda Thorpe had March 7, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The 33-year-old was out at Universal CityWalk when she ended up getting arrested for leaving her 12-year-old daughter alone at one of the bars. She was booked into jail on suspicion of child neglect, reports FOX 35.

The child was "visibly upset, crying, and sitting alone on a bar stool by the bar" when deputies responded to the CW Shoreline Bar around 10:30pm.

Mom Accused Of Taking The Party Elsewhere, The Red Coconut Club Called Louder Than Bedtime

The mother-daughter evening took a turn when mom wanted to keep the party going and head to the Red Coconut Club, but her buzzkill kid "wanted to go back to the hotel room because she was tired," according to police.

The arrest affidavit says, "Amanda got livid with (redacted), displayed the middle finger, said 'F--- you,’ and left.'"

Mom was later found by deputies on the dance floor at the Red Coconut Club by herself with a drink in her hand. She "believed that (redacted) was with her the whole time."

Thorpe then claimed that her daughter was in the hotel room. Deputies noted that she "had red, bloodshot eyes, uncontrollable swaying of the body, unbalance while walking, and the scent of fruity purities coming from her breath."

Based on that, they believed she was impaired. The mom of the year nominee was arrested and the 12-year-old's grandfather picked her up.

FOX 35 reports that Thorpe was granted a $2,500 cash bond and that she had pleaded not guilty to the neglect of a child charge.