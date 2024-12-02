TERRIFYING: Unknown Drones Swarm American Military Sites In Foreign Country

Drones are swarming American military sites in the U.K., and nobody seems to know what is going on.

Drones and UFOs flying around military bases aren't anything new. A bombshell report from The Wall Street Journal back in October revealed drones are flying around domestic military sites and can't be shot down.

To make the matter more concerning, the United States also doesn't know who is operating the drones.

Drones swarm American military sites in the U.K.

Now, you can add military sites in the U.K. to the list of locations that unknown drones are flying over. Sky News reported that drones have been spotted over four bases used by the United States Air Force.

The four locations of the incidents involving drones are RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, RAF Feltwell and RAF Fairford, according to the same report.

The report claims 60 British troops, including counter-drone specialists, have been spun up and deployed to protect the sensitive sites.

As of publication, no explanation has been given to the public on who might be operating the drones.

Is it possible the drones are Chinese or Russian? It's certainly possible, but you'd think the British and the Americans would be able to identify that and do something about it.

Is it possible it's just casual drone users? Sure, but it seems unlikely a casual hobbyist would be flying drones around highly-sensitive military sites.

Then again, you never know how stupid some people can be.

More than anything, the fact drones are flying around military sites on foreign soil is definitely a cause for concern. Something is going on, and people need and deserve answers. Hopefully, the people running the show figure out some answers because not knowing what's in the sky is very unsettling. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.