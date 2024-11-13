Driver Goes Crazy Then Cuts Off Cyclist & Dropkicks Him Off Of His Bike

As long as cyclists and vehicles continue sharing the road with one another, there will be opportunities for tensions between the operators of the different forms of transportation to boil over.

There are those on both sides that do not appreciate those on the other side. A recent altercation on the E18 highway near Nordstrand in Oslo, Norway illustrates just how far some are willing to go to share their lack of appreciation.

The exact details aren't known, but it's speculated by those weighing in on the video that the cyclist likely cut across traffic sometime prior to the confrontation.

"Speed limit 50 km/hr. The road is off-limits for bikes, they have to use the separate pedestrian/bike part," one of the commenters said.

"Could be the bike has cut across traffic in the previous crossroad where you're supposed to use a very cumbersome pedestrian bridge thing to cross over? Just speculations though."

That's as close to the actual details of what led up to this as we're going to get here.

The video picks up where the speculation leaves off and shows the driver of a van cutting in front of the pedestrian/bike path and coming to a stop.

Cyclist gets dropkicked off of his bike by a van driver who goes crazy

The cyclist avoids hitting the van and swerves out into the highway in an attempt to go around it. Then, out of nowhere, the driver of the van hits the cyclist with a perfectly timed dropkick.

The incredible move knocks the guy off of his bike and the two men then exchange pleasantries in the road as the vehicle filming the action captures the shoving match.

Luckily, the two were dressed for an altercation in the road and the other drivers were able to come to a stop without hitting either of them. Something tells me that these two haven’t seen their last cyclist versus motorist battle.