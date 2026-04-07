Drew Barrymore Says 'Life Used To Be So Much More Fun' Making Out With Actresses At Carrie Fisher's House

If you made out with Drew Barrymore at one of Carrie Fisher's house parties back in the eighties, she's going to bring it up on her talk show. That's how the chronic oversharer rolls.

Actress Amanda Peet, 54, had a front row seat for this during her visit to The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday. Perhaps she was prepared for the story and her surprised look is just a testament to her incredible acting skills.

In any event, she was forced to sit through Barrymore's disgusting name-drop filed retelling of the time they made out at a party.

Can't the story be told without bringing up who owned the house where it took place? Does anyone need to know who else was at the party?

We get it. You were a big deal who got to hang out with famous people. Feel free to leave those details out when you bring up stories of making out with other actresses.

Drew Barrymore Misses The 80s And Parties Where She Made Out With Actresses

Barrymore, now 50 and a mom, looks back on those days with fondness. It was a different time. A time of fun. A time when actresses would make out with each other at parties.

"I miss the eighties," Barrymore announced, according to Entertainment Weekly, before asking her guest about what went down between them. "By the way, speaking of, did we make out at Carrie Fisher's house?"

Peet responded, "I feel like that might have happened."

"It's so nice to see you again," Barrymore continued. "I feel like Matthew Perry was there."

After Peet confirmed that Perry was there, Barrymore said, "It was at Carrie Fisher's house. Listen, again, life used to be so much more fun."

A couple of women in their 50s talking about making out decades earlier. This is not only a fun story for their kids, but it's part of the recipe for winning a Daytime Emmy Award, which she has in her trophy case.

Barrymore is an Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host. She took that home in October 2025.

Show some respect and don’t you ever forget it when she starts talking about making out with actresses or being a member of the "mile high club."