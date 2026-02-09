Drew Barrymore, Esteemed Member Of The Mile High Club, Overshares Details On How She Banged On A Plane

If you're not tuning into The Drew Barrymore Show for the batshit crazy interviews and the incessant invading of personal space, then it has to be for the oversharing.

Drew loves to sit real close to her guests and touch all over them while talking about important topics like joining the mile high club. Yes, she's an esteemed member of the club.

The soon-to-be 51-year-old revealed that nugget a couple of summers ago while having Christina Aguilera answer "some juicy rapid-fire questions!"

The host and the singer, who says she's banged midair multiple times, bonded over their membership in the exclusive club. But at that time, Drew kept the details of her mile-high experience to herself.

As anyone will tell you, there's only a certain number of times that you can put a pantsuit on before those details start slipping out, especially after hitting the big five-oh.

Drew reached that number on Monday during an episode of her show which had Kaley Cuoco as a guest participating in something called the "Ping Pong Challenge," according to People.

This was more than a ping pong match between the two ladies. They had to get into whether Cuoco had ever joined the mile high club. Otherwise, why have the 40-year-old actress on the show?

American Airlines Was Not Ready For This Shoutout

Unlike Drew and Xtina, Kaley Cuoco has managed to keep it in her pants while flying. She answered when asked, "No, I have not. 100% no."

This is where Drew earned some more pantsuit money. She reportedly had a mischievous smile on her face when the camera turned to her. She then started nodding her head, letting her guest know she's banged in a plane.

Drew had some more details to share with whomever watches this show. She said the words "American Airlines" to the amusement of her audience, who get to live through her and her pantsuits.

Cuoco, who thankfully wasn’t within personal space invading reach at the time, given the ping-pong table, asked if the deed was difficult to pull off.

"No. It worked well," the host responded before letting slip out the romantic location of the plane sex. As Cuoco was wondering about the seating, Drew said, "He was in the bathroom."

The pantsuit had taken over. She didn’t know that she was going to blurt that out, it just happened. She added, "Did I say that out loud?!"

Look what happened by accident. How did those mile high club details get out there?