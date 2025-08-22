Trump Shares Pro-Gun Message That Will Terrify Criminals: WATCH

President Donald Trump fully supports the right of people to carry guns to protect themselves.

Trump is cracking down on crime in Washington, D.C. after years of chaos and carnage. The National Guard has been deployed and law enforcement efforts have ramped up.

Our nation's capital hasn't had a murder in more than a week. On the surface, that might sound like it's not impressive. It's about as rare as a unicorn sighting in D.C.

Turns out arresting criminals and establishing deterrents works. Who could have ever guessed?

Trump shares pro-gun message.

Concealed carry is legal in all 50 states in America, but the rules aren't the same across the board. As someone who lives in the Washington, D.C. area (location of the Hookstead Compound classified), I can tell you it's hardly easy and convenient and the overall gun laws in D.C. are communist trash.

Sounds like the President is more than okay with people packing heat to protect themselves from violent criminals.

"I'm in favor of it [concealed carry]. People have to protect themselves. I'm a Second Amendment person. Very simply. People have to protect themselves. Especially, like in Washington. You walk down the street and a guy comes up and slugs you. He's got a pistol in his hand. You can be tough. You can be in great shape. You can be a powerful person, or you can be a guy who weighs 100 pounds with a gun in your hand. And I'll bet on the guy with the gun 100% of the time, right? So, you need protection. I'm a Second Amendment person all of the way," Trump said during a Friday appearance in the Oval Office when asked about concealed carry in Washington, D.C.

You can watch Trump's full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I emphatically endorse this message from Trump. I 100 percent agree with his message and completely support it.

Furthermore, he's not wrong. I don't care how tough or strong you think you are, you're not stopping a bullet. It's not happening. A 40 grain .22 round is still more lethal than the best fighter on the planet.

As the saying goes, God made man and Samuel Colt made them all equal.

Now, it's also incredibly important to train as much as possible, be responsible at all times with a firearm and always use your best possible judgement. The worst thing that can happen to the Second Amendment community is for idiots to end up in the news. Fortunately, if you're an OutKick reader, then there's a high chance you already know how to use a firearm. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.