Trump Shares Epic Video From Hit Taylor Sheridan Series: WATCH

President Donald Trump appears to be a fan of Taylor Sheridan's work.

The "Yellowstone" creator has turned into the most creative visionary in Hollywood over the past several years. Everything he touches turns to gold.

Outside the "Yellowstone" universe, Sheridan has also created several other major hits. "Landman" and "Lioness" are right at the top of the list.

Trump shares "Landman" clip.

Well, it appears that the President likes what he sees in "Landman." The show is a gritty drama about the oil business in Texas, and Billy Bob Thornton is outstanding in the Paramount+ series.

One of the most viral moments of the series was Tommy (Thornton) explaining to a young attorney how stupid environmentalists are.

Trump hopped on Truth Social late Thursday night, and shared the moment with his followers.

For those of you who haven't seen the awesome moment, go ahead and give it a watch below. It's outstanding.

What an incredible timeline we're living in. We have Taylor Sheridan as the undisputed king of Hollywood, and the man with the sole authority to launch nuclear weapons is sharing his content on social media.

Are you not entertained?

Now, we just need Trump to weigh in on the ending "Yellowstone" and "1923." I need to know his opinions on the "Yellowstone" universe like I need air in my lungs.

We might need to make sure Trump gets a cameo in whatever project Sheridan has coming next. That would really break the internet. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.