Donald Trump Talks 'Trophy Wives' During Commencement Speech To West Point Graduates

Love him or hate him, President Donald Trump has a way with words. He delivers speeches like no other. His commencement speech to West Point graduates on Saturday was no different.

During the speech he shared some of the most important lessons that he's learned during his life. The life tips he passed along were about doing what you love, working hard to make your own luck, and never losing your momentum.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

It was on the subject of momentum that Trump got real about "trophy wives." I know exactly what you're thinking, what's there to get real about? Trophy wives are awesome.

On paper that might seem like the case, but the reality is that they're not all they're cracked up to be, according to Trump. In fact, he used real estate developer William Levitt to drive the point home about both momentum and trophy wives.

Levitt, Trump explains, started building homes one at a time, then over time he built thousands upon thousands a year. The momentum he had built up made him a very rich man.

Then Levitt decided to sell his company. He got a ton of money from a big conglomerate who had come knocking on his door to purchase his business.

He got a divorce, and landed himself a trophy wife. He had made it, except for the fact that he had lost his momentum. That and the whole trophy wife dynamic almost never works out.

"He ended up getting a divorce, found a new wife. But you say a trophy wife, I guess we can say a trophy wife. It didn't work out too well," Trump said.

"And that doesn't work out too well. I must tell you, a lot of trophy wives, doesn't work out. But it made him happy for a little while, at least."

Don't lose your momentum, people. You think you want to kick your feet up with tons of money in the bank and relax with a trophy wife on a big beautiful yacht, you don't.

You'll be happy for a little while, that's true, but eventually it's going to go south. You might even buy your company back one day and end up losing it all, as Trump says Levitt did.

No trophy wife worthy of the title is sticking around to watch all that play out.