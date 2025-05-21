Donald Trump Makes Fun Of Bruce Springsteen With Golf Ball Video As War Of Words Continues

The war of words between President Donald Trump and aging rocker Bruce Springsteen continues, as the two sides trade comments in yet another political battle.

Springsteen started the battle by taking time out from performing his extremely mediocre music at a recent concert in Manchester, England to go after Trump. The outlet mall singer during his "performance" described the Trump administration as "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous."

"The America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration," Springsteen said.

Trump initially responded with a statement that "the 77 million Americans that elected President Trump disagree with elitist and out-of-touch celebrities like Bruce Springsteen."

"Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country," he posted on Truth Social.

In the same post, he also called Springsteen a "dried-out prune" of a rocker, who shouldn't have commented about US politics to an overseas audience. Though comparing Springsteen to dried-out prunes is an insult to dried-out prunes everywhere.

And the war between the two has only escalated this week.

Trump Gets The Better Of Bruce Springsteen In New Feud

Springsteen released a four-song EP this week as part of a live recording in Manchester, with his comments about Trump included. Then on Wednesday morning, Trump sent out an altered video of him driving a golf ball that "knocks" Springsteen over as he trips and falls up stage stairs. Pretty classic.

Springsteen, as always, comes off as whiny, entitled, and laughably out of touch with the people he claims to represent. Claiming to be a representative of the "working class" while charging exorbitant ticket prices to fund his private jets and elitist lifestyle.

Refusing to accept that no one cares about his views on politics; that he, as a deeply unintelligent person whose one "skill" is entirely unrelated to policymaking, has no special insights to offer. And Trump, as is tradition, took the opportunity to poke fun at Springsteen's unwillingness to retire despite losing what was left of his already atrociously poor voice.

It's one thing to be a bad musician. It's another thing to have a bad political ideology. It's yet another thing to insert narcissistic, inaccurate political lectures to unsuspecting audiences at a concert. Springsteen managed to combine all three. A true miracle.