Trump Savagely Roasted Biden With Ruthless Joke After Being Shot: DETAILS

President Donald Trump had some jokes after surviving an assassination attempt last summer.

America's 45th and 47th President was shot on July 13th during a campaign rally in Butler, PA. A bullet fired by failed assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks struck Trump in the ear.

Due to Trump's quick reaction, he was able to get down and under Secret Service protection before Crooks could hit him again. Three other people - one fatally - were also hit during the assassination attempt.

You can watch the chilling video below.

Trump roasted Biden while at the hospital after being shot.

While most people would probably panick after being shot, Trump apparently had some jokes while at the hospital.

Vanity Fair reported the following in a lengthy profile released Thursday:

The doctors wheeled Trump out of his room to get a CT scan for a possible concussion. The test came back clean, and Trump wanted the records.

"Can you give me a copy of these?" Trump asked a nurse. "Because I want to make sure I can show reporters that my cognitive function is 100 percent. You can’t say the same about Joe Biden."

"We can put it on a CD for you," the nurse said.

"OK," he said. "We'll release that at a later date.'

That's the kind of attitude and humor you can't put a price on. America came within a fraction of an inch of having a red mist moment on live TV.

What was on Trump's mind? Letting the world know his brain was operating just fine, unlike his then-Presidential opponent.

Absolutely ruthless.

I think it's safe to say most people on the planet wouldn't have been cracking jokes after taking a bullet to the ear and nearly being hit in the skull. Say whatever you want about Trump, but the one thing you can't say is that he's not hilarious. He absolutely is, and this is just another example of that fact. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.