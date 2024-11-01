Donald Trump Roasts Mark Cuban With The Ultimate Golf Insult

Lost deep within the Wednesday night Donald Trump roast of Mark ‘Maddow’ Cuban, who claimed Trump doesn't surround himself with strong and intelligent women was one of the most ruthless insults known to us men who love sports, especially golf.

I don't care what side of the aisle you're on, this is absolute comedy.

"This guy is such a fool, he’s constantly on Television being critical, and only for the reason that I tuned him out completely while President because he called incessantly," Trump wrote on Twitter. "I told him, very pointedly, ‘Look Mark, I’ve got a lot of things to do, I just can’t be taking so many pointless calls from you.’ In any event, that affected him greatly, because he’s a very insecure guy, and a MAJOR LOSER, always has been and always will be!

"Nobody likes him, nobody respects him, and he’s unattractive both inside and out! He should go back to talk about the person he was forced to support, because I didn’t want it, Lyin’ Kamala Harris. Also, he’s got no clubhead speed!"

Dead.

‘Maddow’ Mark, who used to be a Trump supporter, is officially done. There's no coming back from this insult even though he claims to "hate golf" in a new episode of Shark Tank.

Trump, whose golf handicap was listed as a 2.5 in 2021, is just rolling along with his stories about Cuban and….BOOOOM…a clubhead speed insult.

And, it turns out, this wasn't the first time Donald has attacked ‘Maddow’ Mark for his lack of clubhead speed. In mid-October, while unloading on his fellow billionaire, Trump used the clubhead speed line AND called him a "total non-athlete."

We're talking about some of the most deadly insults competitive men can yell at each other.

Go on a guys' golf trip and watch what happens when someone is called out for a lack of clubhead speed. It's a total dick-measuring contest. It's a line in the sand. Fighting words.

The other takeaway from that golf line thrown into a roast of Cuban is that Trump is probably jonesing to get on a course. He's been on the campaign trail and that means less golf, which means he starts to get the itch.

It's like when we're grinding at work for weeks on end, the kids are tied up in all sorts of sports activities and we need to get on the course. What do we do? That's right, we get on our text group to talk shit to our buddies, which signals to our friends that someone needs to set a tee time.

Trump is pretty much a 45-year-old guy who is 78 and NEEDS golf in his life.

And ‘Maddow’ Mark is going to pay the price on social media until Donald can play 18.